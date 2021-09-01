San Miguel County public health officials imposed a countywide indoor mask mandate that will be in effect through the end of September. Those officials — county public health director, Grace Franklin, and the Board of County Commissioners, sitting as the board of public health — were united in declaring the order, a decision based on the county’s high incidence rate of the COVID-19 Delta variant and other factors. The order went into effect at midnight Wednesday.
Franklin reported that the metrics public health officials monitor to assess the spread of the virus and that serve to inform public policy, were continuing an upward trajectory. Numbers related to hospital capacity, incidence rate, high levels of virus presence at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant and overall disease burden served to drive the decision. Additionally, another two deaths and two more hospitalizations were reported by county officials Tuesday.
“A 60-year-old male tested positive for COVID at the time of death and a postmortem examination determined that the virus was the leading cause of death,” according to the county’s news release. “Additionally, an 83-year-old male had a pre-existing health issue that was determined to be the leading cause of death though tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem, which may have been a contributing factor in the rapid passing of the man. Both west end residents were unvaccinated.”
Franklin said the two hospitalized individuals — both unvaccinated, west end residents — were now home and recovering.
The county’s high numbers have drawn the attention of state public health officials who could impose stricter sanctions if the community can’t wrestle the outbreak into manageable levels, Franklin told commissioners Lance Waring, Kris Holstrom and Hilary Cooper.
“We need to take that time to really cut down transmission to keep our kids in-person in school safely, and to keep our businesses open. The state did reach out to us as well (Tuesday) saying based on our hospitalizations and incident rate, they want to consult with us to consider additional mitigation strategies within San Miguel County,” Franklin said. “I think that having a mask requirement versus all these other pieces of capacity restrictions and really actually sitting on that dial framework, puts the control back into our community so we can really determine how are we going to move forward in small steps rather than having the state dictate the different places that we're going to be leveraging up and down for mitigation techniques.”
All three commissioners supported the month-long mandate. Cooper, noting that neighboring San Juan County saw its numbers plummet after imposing its own indoor mask mandate, was hopeful the county’s results would be similar.
“Some people may grumble and get frustrated, but in general we get a massive amount of compliance, especially in this region, and if we have people wearing masks indoors, we do know, with pretty solid certainty, from all the science and all the data, that wearing masks indoors reduces your risk by 50-to-70 percent,” she said. “So with all that information, as much as I would rather not be in this situation right now and rather not be hearing from the state that they are likely to snap us back, I am prepared to support this, and I would suggest that we do it for a period of 30 days, and then assess our situation weekly. If the numbers do come down I would be happy to support lifting that mask mandate.
Holstrom concurred, saying that the board’s role as stewards of the health of the county’s residents demanded support for the mask mandate. She also acknowledged that while west end residents would prefer the county be bifurcated and therefore separated from a mask mandate, the county’s residents were, in fact, intertwined.
“None of us want to be in this position. We want to be out of this realm of data, as soon as possible. We do not want to be like the west end schools who have now gone until what, Sept. 6, to not having in-person teaching,” Holstrom said. “I have heard from residents of the west end and we have reps from the Town of Norwood here that they would prefer not to. I would prefer not to as well. We've talked about bifurcating the county and I've talked to director Franklin about it. But again, with the numbers, the different transmissibility of the Delta variant, and the huge amount of connection that we do have between our communities in the county, I'm feeling pretty much in support of this as a hopefully temporary measure that we can get our numbers back down. We're sitting now as the board of health and our directive here is to protect public health. And that to me is a very different aspect to being a commissioner, where we can bring different opinions, and we can talk about zoning and we can talk about all sorts of things. I think it's very important that we fully embrace our role to protect public health.”
Indeed, Norwood resident Walt Fourney argued that mask use in the schools was hard on the students, and that in the east end, with its festivals and denser population, a mandate made more sense. Also a spokesperson from Norwood’s Chamber of Commerce asked that the town’s businesses be exempt from the mandate, but the commissioners held firm.
“I just got to notice this morning that the Oakland Elementary School in Denver is closed until further notice due to a COVID outbreak,” Cooper said. “That really crushed my spirit and to think that we can do something here to help prevent that from happening, I want to do everything I can to keep our kids in schools. For me this has nothing to do with our festivals. At this point, really the priority for me is keeping our kids in schools.”
In the county news release, Franklin said the high transmissibility across the county was concerning.
“Not only have we seen a sustained increase in COVID presence across the county, but also in hospitalization rate and deaths related to COVID,” she said. “The spread of the virus remains highly dependent on how closely people are packed together, where people are gathering and what precautions they are taking. We cannot allow this virus to spread out of control. It is critical that we implement the necessary protections our communities deserve.”
Matthew Thomas supported the ability to exercise local control versus having the state re-impose its dial system — also called “snapback” — which could have a chilling effect on business in the county.
“I support reasonable actions that we can take now to prevent us from the snapback,” Thomas said. “I think that the snapback has a strong effect on businesses. Going to the dial starts to put things in place that we have a lot less control over locally, and comes from the state. And it doesn't have a lot of room to maneuver. It really does affect our businesses with restrictions on capacities and things like that. I think if there are things that we can do now to prevent that from happening, I think it's in the business's best interest and in the county's best interest to do that, rather than waiting for the metrics to get there and then going to what the state is dictating to us.”
Holstrom sought to assure west end residents that she would willingly support bifurcating the county if the data supported doing so.
“Anytime we get data that supports the bifurcation, I think we would look at that and make that kind of decision based on the preponderance of data across the spectrum,” Hosltrom said. “I hope that we can hear from the folks in Norwood, that they are willing to do that, that testing is as we've said that is one metric that would really help. This discussion is again, not something that we want to do, this is something that as a Board of Public Health, that we feel is necessary to do at this point based on the numbers and the data that we have in front of us. Obviously, we're becoming lax, the Delta variant is a little more than we can handle at the levels that we've been doing so, we all need to tighten up our own personal practices. Again as the board of health, I have to continue to support this move and wish absolutely that it were not necessary and hope that we can get out of it as soon as possible.”
For complete COVID-19 information, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
