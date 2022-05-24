This summer’s construction season will carry the usual impacts — noise, traffic and parking — but not quite to the same degree as the 2021 building explosion. Telluride Planning and Building Director, Ron Quarles, delivered his annual heads-up to Telluride Town Council during a Tuesday morning work session. The summer ahead, Quarles said, is a marked contrast to the post-lockdown construction boom of 2021, but he cautioned council that more permits could be pulled in the coming weeks.
“Last year we had kind of a record year in permits,” Quarles said.” I think that was partly due to the fact that we were recovering from COVID impacts. The start of this year it's calmed down a little bit, but I wouldn't say it's below normal. I'd say it's probably more of a normal rate at this point. It's hard to predict what's going to happen beyond this month. We do have a lot of projects that are going through HARC (Historic and Architectural Review Commission) review. So there is a lot of activity or interest in new activity out there. Whether that happens or not is hard to say.”
Thirty-two percent of this year’s 112 active permits are for remodels, with 21 percent pulled for repairs. Compared to new construction, Quarles said remodels and repairs tend to be less impactful to surrounding neighborhoods.
“Typically, construction related to interior remodels and repairs do not directly impact the neighborhoods in the same ways as new construction projects or major building additions,” Quarles wrote in his memo to council. “In real numbers, remodels, and repairs account for 60active permits, while additions and new construction account for 33active permits.”
This time last year, there were 214 permits pulled.
Neighborhoods in the town’s east end will bear the brunt of construction impacts, a trend that echoes last summer when the sound of nail guns and saws was clustered in that area.
“Again, we're most of the construction is concentrated in the east part of town, north and south of Columbia,” he said. “We did see an increase of five actual building permits for new construction in this area. Construction that was already in place in 2021 continues to occur so this this area is probably impacted more than any other area of town.”
As in last year’s season, construction projects are taking place throughout town, as well as to the west where, on the Spur, the Sunnyside affordable housing project is nearing completion, in addition to new home projects (with a third in the works) on Sunset Ridge. In total, seven new residential projects are adding 68,000 square feet of new square footage, with Sunnyside representing 39,895 square feet. That project, a partnership with the town and San Miguel County, will add 30 rental units — a mix of town homes, tiny homes and an apartment building — to the local affordable housing pool.
As it did last year, the notion of setting limits was raised, but with the number of permits down about 50 percent from last year, some questioned the need to discuss limiting them.
“Ron’s presentation does state active building permits are almost 50 percent down from last year, so why are we even discussing this,” council member Lars Carlson said.
Council member Dan Enright explained why he wants to at least have the conversation. (Council has a retreat in two weeks in which key topics were highlighted for deeper analysis.)
“I'm asking for more information,” Enright said. “I'm not saying that I'm necessarily set go down that path of limiting permits in zoning districts, but this is been a topic for years of construction impacts on our community. So I don't think that it's unreasonable to say that there is some community concern.”
Carlson countered that increasing fees or imposing other methods to slow construction would have a deleterious effect on housing prices.
“(There’s an) extraordinary amount of fees and affordable housing mitigation fees,” Carlson said.” There's a lot of fees that these people pay and normal houses paying somewhere between 200 to 300,000 in fees,. And if you guys want to understand this all trickles down. Nothing is more affordable. It's less affordable. So the once again, this discussion seems like it doesn't necessarily need to happen right now.”
Public Works Director, Paul Ruud, also briefed council on some infrastructure and road projects that have been completed.
“The town's relatively ambitious paving project was substantially completed during the offseason a month ago,” Ruud said. “We were quite happy with how that turned out. The multi -ear gas pipeline construction project that went all the way across town is basically complete at this time. So that's also a wonderful conclusion. That was rather painful. And then the last thing coming in this morning, I noticed some dump trucks on Boomerang Road. So our friends from the EPA are back in the valley as well.”
Future impacts will focus on the development of the Windhorse subdivision, which is platted on the hillside north of town on the east end.
According to Quarles’ memo, she extension of Primrose Lane into the Windhorse Subdivision has created a potential of more than 20 platted residential lots for future development. Construction impacts will depend on the volume and sequencing of permits issued at any given period. Currently, HARC has reviewed and approved three new residential projects within the Hillside Developing District 2 District as well as one residential project in the Primrose Subdivision further to the east. No building permits have been issued for those HARC approved projects.
