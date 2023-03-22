Water faucets turned off after lead testing in schools

Drinking water access has been removed from three sources at Telluride schools following a round of tests for lead.
Of the 51 drinking water sources tested in Telluride R-1 School District schools, three faucets were reported to test at or above 5 parts per billion.
Twenty water fixtures were tested at Telluride Intermediate School, Telluride Middle/High School, including the Palm Theatre. Drinking water access was removed for one source.
At Telluride Elementary School, 31 fixtures were tested. Access to two sources was removed.
Lead is a heavy metal that accumulates over time in the body and is particularly harmful to young children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which says even low levels of exposure that show no symptoms can still cause significant injury.
“In particular, lead can affect children’s brain development, resulting in reduced intelligence quotient (IQ), behavioral changes such as reduced attention span and increased antisocial behavior, and reduced educational attainment,” the WHO reports.
Superintendent John Pandolfo sent a letter to community members on March 17.
“Protecting the health and wellbeing of Colorado’s children is our top priority, and we will keep you updated during the process at the Telluride School District,” Pandolfo said.
On March 15, San Miguel County Public Health issued a news release and said “Steps are already underway to address the few affected taps.”
“In San Miguel County, Telluride and Norwood schools and child care facilities have conducted tests that have revealed low, yet actionable levels of lead in some taps that may be used for drinking or preparing food,” the news release said.
Information about all the sites tested is posted on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.
At Telluride Elementary School, a faucet in Classroom 315 tested above 5 parts per billion. The faucet tested for lead at 7 parts per billion on Feb. 1.
Also on Feb. 1, the library faucet on level three in the elementary school tested for lead at 15 parts per billion.
At Telluride Intermediate School, the ground-level concession stand water testing on Jan. 31 indicated lead was discovered at 5.3 parts per billion.
No amount of lead is safe in drinking water, but 5 parts per billion is the threshold for stopping access to the water source and taking action.
And that’s what Telluride R-1 School District is working on now.
The report states fixing the problems is already underway.
Grace Franklin, director for San Miguel County Public Health, said “Our county schools and child care facilities wasted no time in taking the necessary measures to protect the health of the children they serve.”
Pandolfo said the new testing was mandated in June, when Gov. Polis signed H.B. 22-1358: Clean Water in Schools and Child Care Centers.
“This bill requires all licensed child care programs and eligible schools to test their drinking water for lead and take action when results are found above the action level,” Pandolfo said. “The goal of this law is to lower children’s exposure to lead.”
Franklin said with the state’s support and funding, “this is a great time to improve school facilities.”
Telluride R-1 School District is participating in the Voluntary EPA Lead Testing Program with San Miguel County Public Health, Pandolfo said.
This effort has tested all sources of water in the schools for lead from fixtures where water is used for drinking and cooking by students and staff. Lead testing by local health departments is supported by funding from the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN)program, Pandolfo said.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment implements the WIIN program alongside the Test & Fix Water for Kids program.
Working with local agencies, all Colorado child care centers, family child care homes, and preschool and elementary schools will test drinking water for lead before the deadline of May 31, 2023.
Pandolfo said a child’s degree of risk “depends on the child’s total exposure to lead from all sources in the environment,” including air, soil, dust, food, paint, consumer products and water.
“Typically old or corroded lead plumbing or old brass fixtures can contribute to increased lead levels in drinking water,” he said. “If you are concerned about your child’s exposure you can have their blood tested. Please contact your health provider to learn more about blood lead testing, or for more information please visit: https://cdphe.colorado.gov/lead-testing.”
