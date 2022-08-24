Telluride Town Council took up in earnest an in-depth look at the goals and objectives that will guide how council crafts the municipal budget for the 2023 fiscal year. It is as much a philosophical discussion as it is a budgetary one, as council members apply values and vision along with addressing the community’s crucial needs. At the top of the list of needs — a concern recognized and prioritized by all three local governments — is the dearth of workforce housing.
Preserve Community was the first of four broad categories council, led by town manager Scott Robson, took up Tuesday. Housing projects dominated the discussion, as Robson outlined 2022 goals that have been accomplished or are underway. He also provided a list of goals to include on 2023’s goals and objectives document.
Ticked off the list is the Sunnyside project, which is nearing completion.
“We're quite excited about that obviously and really thrilled to have that first round of families having moved in just about a week, week and a half ago here,” Robson said.
But the acute nature of the housing crisis means that 2023 will see continued work on the numerous projects in the pipeline. Two projects currently underway are the Virginia Placer Phase 2A project on Black Bear Road near the town’s public works facility, and the Canyonlands/Tower House project located just east of Clark’s Market. With design approval from the historical and architectural commission secured, the next steps, Robson said, will be to establish a funding strategy. Construction should start next year. The Canyonlands project leaders will soon issue a request for proposals, as the town seeks a public-private partnership for the construction of housing there.
“We're pleased with the momentum behind that,” Robson said of Canyonlands. “I think staff’s got some clear direction on moving forward on at least that RFP for public-private partnership, which I think has got great potential there on that particular site.”
Large projects Robson suggested for inclusion in 2023’s goals and objectives include the Voodoo housing project and continuing work of the remodel and replacement of Shandoka’s F building. The town’s housing director, Melanie Wasserman, said her department is making good progress on re-housing tenants who will be displaced by that project’s construction.
“By the end of this year, we will have re-housed probably about half or maybe even 12 of the 23 units in the F building,” Wasserman said. “So we're off to a pretty good start, and I feel pretty good about being able to just move the puzzle pieces around to get the rest of this folks re-homed in other Shandoka units moving forward.”
Acknowledging that the scope of the housing projects on the table may prove time-consuming or overly ambitious, council member Meehan Fee said officials should remain realistic as to what could be accomplished in just one year.
“These goals have to be achievable or likely,” Fee said. “It can be pie in the sky as much as we want. But if we know we’re not able to hit these targets, then we need to adjust the target to something that allows us to move forward in a way and be responsible with what we’re communicating to the public.”
Land banking, such as the recent acquisition of the Diamond Ridge parcels, in partnership with San Miguel County, was also noted as a goal set last year that has seen measurable progress.
Also under the heading of Preserving Community, council last year laid out goals to promote inclusivity, equity and diversity, to use and modify the land use code to protect the character of the community, and to improve its public outreach. Robson outlined the areas in which those goals were either achieved, or underway, including the initiation of regular news releases and increased use of social media to keep the public better informed, and the community visioning efforts currently in progress that precede implementation through the land use code and master plan, as well as new regulations crafted to reduce the impacts of construction, among other actions.
Under the category of Protecting the Health and Quality of Life, Robson reminded council of the recently updated Climate Action Plan, and the ongoing efforts to assess net-zero and carbon-neutral goals in existing and future projects, the promotion of responsible resource recovery, and the evaluation of forest health and fire mitigation techniques for implementation. A suggested goal for 2023 is to implement the Climate Action Plan.
With more than three months remaining in the year, Robson reported that inroads have been made in the areas of mental health and wellness opportunities for town staff, as well as regional collaboration. One item suggested for inclusion for 2023 was conducting a survey to determine the public desire for a recreation center, an amenity that has consistently been bandied about for many years. Council agreed that any survey should encompass the region and that town should not be the sole funder for any such project. Town parks and recreation director Stephanie Jaquet urged council to consider the notable costs of running a rec center.
“I'm hearing more needs assessment, which would be looking back to the previous data, surveying the community and regional, I fully support,” she said. “It's not just the funding and the location of the operations, huge staff, huge budget to operate. The people alone are what concerns me the most right now with the difficulty in hiring and retaining staff at times, and I think somebody taking the lead is smart, but trying not to own it from there, too, and making sure that properties outside of town are looked at definitely outside of Town Park if it's going to be a facility that meets all the needs.”
Ongoing infrastructure needs, such as the wastewater treatment plant and town buildings remain goals, as “all infrastructure is aging,” said Robson. Infrastructure includes parking and under that category, plans are underway to reevaluate the management and funding for Silverjack parking.
Lastly, under the category Cultivate Economic Sustainability and Successful Commercial Core, ongoing efforts to redefine the tourism board’s relationship with the town have been achieved, and taking a hard look at how to manage short-term rentals — thought by many to be partly responsible for the loss of workforce housing — were suggested areas to include for 2023’s goals.
Council will consider a revised draft of the goals and objectives based on Tuesday’s discussion and adopt the document at its Sept. 13 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.