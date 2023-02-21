San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters has witnessed plenty of change over his 47 years in local law enforcement. In January, he was sworn-in for his twelfth consecutive term as San Miguel County Sheriff, the longest-serving sheriff in Colorado history. Like employers across the county, Masters said the number one issue at the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office (SMSO) is attracting and retaining deputies to live here and serve our community.
“It’s important for peace officers and first responders to live in the community they serve,” explained Masters. “A lot of people may want to do one or the other but it’s really hard to do both.”
Hiring county deputies is a challenge given skyrocketing national inflation and the exorbitant cost of regional housing.
“We’d love to have deputy sheriffs living in the east part of the county but out of some 40 department employees, I’m the only one actually living in Telluride, and we have one other employee living in Two Rivers,” he reported.
More than half of SMSO staff live in Montrose and Norwood with others commuting from as far away as Dove Creek and Cortez.
“We’re finding that people can make a lot more money elsewhere with a lower cost of living,” Masters pointed out. “Who wouldn’t take advantage of that?”
In the aftermath of Defund the Police movements and with media spotlighting incidents of police brutality across the country, it’s become an uphill battle to find people who want to make peacekeeping a career.
“It used to be that we’d get a number of applicants for each job. Sometimes now we get zero,” said Masters. “Now people think, ‘I don’t’ really want to be a peace officer because we’re looking at the news all the time showing what bums police are.’ That doesn’t sound like a great career path for young people today.”
Due to recent changes in state law, Masters explained that police officers are now held personally responsible for their actions.
“Body cameras and the constant video documentation has helped us in a lot of ways but also everything you say and do as a peace officer is later reviewed, and it becomes really stressful,” he said. “We now have to accept that everything we do — if it causes somebody an injury, no matter how slight — we can be held personally responsible for that. A lot of people don’t think that sounds too bad but the reality is that no one else in government is held personally responsible if they make a mistake — not the judges, not legislators, not mayors. We’re the ones who get sued. So potential deputies say, ‘Why do I want to take that risk?’”
For years Masters has lamented the lack of mental health services for people in jail.
“When I first started, we could always put people who were ruled insane and incompetent to stand trial in the state hospital rather than put them in jail,” he said. “But there are no beds available any longer in a hospital setting so we have to care for these mentally ill people in jail. A decent society would take these people and care for them in a proper setting rather than just throwing them out in the street or housing them in jail for months. We’ve taken a huge step backwards in that regard.”
Attorney Alan C. Youngs of Lakewood recently submitted a 246-page professional assessment of the SMSO to county officials yielding 29 recommendations for the department to consider. Youngs reviewed over 1,500 pages of documents submitted by the SMSO and conducted on-site visits throughout 2021 to interview the sheriff, members of the SMCSO, the county manager, the district attorney’s office, the judiciary, San Miguel County leadership and staff, officials from neighboring public safety agencies, fire service agencies, EMT’s, citizens, and other key stakeholders in the community.
“Overall, it was a pretty positive assessment,” recounted Masters. “I wanted to make sure I wasn’t missing something over the years and that we weren’t falling behind on modern ideas of peacekeeping.”
An issue that caught Masters’ attention was how the SMSO combines dispatching and corrections staff and whether these officials can maintain skill levels and focus on both managing the corrections and emergency dispatching.
“It’s hard to solve that without hiring more people,” said Masters. “Already the sheriff’s office costs a lot of money. And the county doesn’t have a lot of money. If we can continue to maintain efficiency of services, then we should try to do that without spending more money.”
For more information on the professional assessment review, visit the SMSO website at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a two-part story regarding the state of the SMSO. The second story will appear in the Thursday edition of the Daily Planet.
