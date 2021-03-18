As the Ah Haa School for the Arts rings in its 30th birthday this year, there’s a lot to celebrate. With approximately 10,000 square feet of new, intentionally designed space in a mixed-use development that also includes underground public parking and 10 affordable housing units, Ah Haa expects to move-in to its new home on Pacific Street June 1 under the leadership of a new executive director.
Breaking ground on the Silver Jack development in 2018, and with the shell of the building completed in 2019, Ah Haa sold its former home in the historic Depot building to the Telluride Science Research Center in October and immediately began construction on the interiors of the new space.
“It’s beyond my wildest expectations,” outgoing executive director Judy Kohin said. “To have that building in the center of town, to have raised money to complete it, and to have the community support us. It’s very rare to have an art center of our size and capacity in a community the size of Telluride.”
With an additional 3,000-square-feet of space, the new facility will have better equipped studios with optimal ventilation and spacious storage. There will also be a large ceramics studio with a gas kiln, as well as dedicated studios for painting and mixed media projects.
“It has state-of-the-art audio visual equipment and lots of light with windows that are digitally controlled for tempering,” Kohin said. “Given the central location and scale of the building, there will be a lot more walk-in traffic, and we’re prepared for that with a very welcoming foyer with a small store, and an easily accessible and dedicated gallery space. Our top floor community room has an expansive deck where we can host special events and possibly live music.”
Board president Richard Cornelius, who served as point person with the Town of Telluride to secure and build-out the new space, explained that Ah Haa has occupied historic buildings during its 30-year existence up until now.
“From the Stronghouse building in 1991 to the Silverbell, Depot and Stone buildings,” he said. “The new building will be custom-built for the needs of a 21st century arts school.”
Assistant director Jessica Newens pointed out that the new building has purpose-built spaces for specific programming needs, and plenty of room for multiple classes and events to run simultaneously.
“Most exciting for me personally is our new teaching kitchen, which will enable us to build a culinary curriculum,” she said. “That's my jam.”
Displaced since the fall and under COVID-19 restrictions, Ah Haa has nevertheless generated creative online programming, offered in-person private classes and developed inexpensive art-to-go kits for purchase, along with a Free Friday program where 60 art projects have been available for pick-up every Friday for kids and adults.
The goal is to run eight weeks of summer camps out of the new facility for children at half-capacity June 28 through the week of Aug. 16. Adult classes will start in early July and continue through October. Private lessons are also available for all ages in a variety of mediums from jewelry-making to ceramics. Class offerings will be available on the website beginning May 1.
Ah Haa will host several visiting artists this summer, including (but not limited to) Joan Fullerton (July 27-29), Lisa Pressman (Aug. 3-6) and Lynda Rae (Sept. 7-9). Local and regional instructors will return to Ah Haa this summer to teach classes in jewelry-making, fabric dyeing, painting, mixed media and printmaking.
In the final phase of its search for a new executive director, the school’s board of directors has been looking for candidates with a passion for the arts and an understanding for its intrinsic value to the Telluride community; a leader who can help take Ah Haa to the next level as one of the best community art schools in the country. To that end, they invited two finalists to visit Telluride and should have a new executive director by May.
“We were blown away by the number and caliber of candidates we received for our executive director position,” Cornelius said. “We had over 50 candidates apply from all over the U.S. and from a few foreign countries.”
When the new building project came onboard several years ago, Kohin agreed to stay on as executive director until its completion.
“I’m really excited that given the nearly 30 years I’ve put into the Ah Haa School, I can turn over this incredible facility with new leadership, an enthusiastic staff, an incredible board of directors as a gift to the community,” she said.
Kohin, who leaves Ah Haa June 1, reported that they are in the final campaign push to raise the remaining $700,000 of the $6 million the school must raise to finish its “masterpiece building.”
“When people in town think of Ah Haa, they think of Judy,” Cornelius said. “She will leave some very tough shoes to fill, but she’s also leaving the organization in amazing shape for the future. We’ll miss Judy’s drive, leadership and artistic vision.”
For information on summer classes, to donate or to schedule a small group tour of the new facility, visit ahhaa.org.
