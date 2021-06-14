The sound of music bouncing between the San Juans returned over the weekend in the form of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which was the first such event in Town Park since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While the sounds were welcomed back, and much missed, by festivarians, so were the sights.
For more Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which is two weekends this year, be sure to pick up the Telluride Daily Planets this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.