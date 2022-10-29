Natalie Binder’s idea to transform a moribund 1940s mining camp into a destination camping spot and creative nexus has, thanks to Condé Nast Traveler magazine, been deemed an exceptional concept. The magazine’s first-ever Bright Ideas in Travel list named Camp V, located near Naturita, as one of 56 innovators in the realm of travel.
Bright Ideas in Travel is described by Condé Nast as a list of “players and places, and bold new concepts moving the industry into the future.” Camp V was included in the Hotels category, joining industry giants Hilton and Marriott, as well as a number of smaller boutique properties.
“There has never been a more important moment to recognize those shaping the future of travel,” the magazine wrote in its introduction to the Bright Ideas list. “It's not just due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which transformed the industry, but also because of the racial reckoning of the last few years, which has reinforced the need for greater access and representation in travel; the rapid advance of technology; and the climate crisis.
“For the very first time, we're honoring people and businesses who are tackling these issues with fresh, creative thinking to bring us into the future across the realms of tech, design, sustainability, community, inclusion, accessibility, and conservation. From cities focused on urban regeneration and sweeping conservation programs in rural areas to carbon-conscious hotels and airlines introducing new inclusivity measures, these 56 innovators are changing the way we travel.”
Binder, who purchased the 120-acre site of Vancorum in 2017, spent the next handful of years repurposing it with co-founders Bruce and Jodie Wright, adding glamping tents, art installations crafted from found items on the site, and remodeling the cabins that dot the property.
The recognition, according to a news release, is for CampV’s work in “repurposing a former mining boomtown — Vancorum — for tourism that revitalizes forgotten places with jobs, creativity and a sense of community.” Further, “as architects and planners push for greater recycling of buildings and public spaces, many of these places are being cleverly repurposed as vacation destinations.”
The Condé Nast list remarked especially on how the camp’s reinvention is proving to be a component of economic revitalization for the area.
“We are so humbled to be included with brands we admire in the travel space. It is inspiring that Condé Nast values work being done to restore a former mining town and create opportunity in our rural corner of Colorado,” Binder said.
The exposure from making the Bright Ideas list is enormous. Condé Nast’s print empire, which includes titles such as Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker, Pitchfork and more, claims 72 million subscribers. The potential result of such a spotlight being focused on Camp V is not lost on Binder.
“As a start-up, this mention gives us a reach we would not otherwise be able to obtain on our own,” she said. “As a society, are bombarded with so many travel advertisements that it helps to have a reputable source validate our brand. When we were listed in Outside Magazine, we had a guest show up who made the trip from Ohio just to stay at V. It’s so humbling that we are getting added to bucket lists when these articles come out and folks are making an intentional trip.”
Destinations set in remote areas area have immense appeal for those seeking the decidedly different that can only be found on a road less traveled. Western Montrose County certainly qualifies for those seeking respite from the “same-same,” with its rural beauty and wide-open spaces.
“Travel habits shifted post pandemic and we find that many people are craving more space and looking more attentively at the next undiscovered spots,” Binder said. “Colorado has experienced such a surge in tourism and yet we have this outdoor gem hiding in the corner of the state where you can road and gravel bike, hike, climb or bike without the crowds. There is an element to being able to experience the connection to the outdoors without the crowds that people are searching for. It’s also nice to a comfortable and cozy space to sleep after a day of exploring outside and in the elements.”
Binder and the Wrights (of One Architects) created Camp V with opportunities for creativity at every turn and to that end, have hosted a number of events that inspire ideas. Arts-based festivals, live music and other events have found the ideal setting at Camp V. Binder has taken note of that artistic attraction.
“When you are in a more artistic atmosphere, it’s easier to have creative energy,” she said, “We love it when artists visit and then come to us with ideas that were sparked during their time.”
Part of the camp’s continuing vision is to uplift the artistic experience for creators of every stripe. Camp V founders are working on Vtrove and new creative space in the making.
“Vtrove is a mixed-use arts, event and housing space that is underway via a Colorado Creative Grant from the State of Colorado,” Binder explained. “Jodie Wright has designed a really cool concept and we’re excited to be able to offer the community — and V— a space for indoor/outdoor events, workshops and space to create through our nonprofit WEarts.”
The Colorado Community Creative Revitalization grant to the nonprofit was $2 million.
For information on Camp V, visit campv.com.
To view Condé Nast Traveler’s Bright Ideas in Travel 2022, go to cntraveler.com/bright-ideas-in-travel.
