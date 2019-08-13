Evaluating programs and measuring outcomes is critical for nonprofits in an ever-changing and increasingly competitive funding environment. Funders want to know a nonprofit’s story about impact, but require the data to back up that story. Outcomes demonstrate the beneficial social change of a program, and outcome measurement validates the important work of nonprofits. Join Telluride Foundation for one of the three upcoming free workshops to learn more about the foundation’s grant outcomes measurement and how grant reports are being viewed and shared via its visualization software, Qlik. The workshops are Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Wilkinson Public Library’s program room, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater and Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lone Cone Library’s conference room in Norwood, according to a news release.
The Telluride Foundation implemented outcomes and indicators for each of its grant funding sectors several years ago. Now with three years of data to display, foundation staff is excited to show nonprofits how their data looks displayed with Qlik and seen in relation to other nonprofits. The foundation plans to eventually share this data with its Grants Committee and board, as well as on its website, so it is important for nonprofits to understand how and why to report this information, and how the foundation is using it.
“These workshops are designed to train nonprofits in the meticulous process of collecting data, reporting correctly and translating their data from observations to insights,” said Erika Lapsys, programs director at the Telluride Foundation.
During the workshops, foundation staff and grantees will review all required data on which grantees must report and brainstorm suggestions as to how to make the data collection process easier.
“Outcomes data and Qlik is a great way for nonprofits to show and share their success. We hope nonprofits will find collecting the data useful for not only completing their Telluride Foundation grant reports, but for sharing with their own board and donors,” said April Montgomery, the foundation’s vice president of programs. “We strongly encourage all nonprofits that apply to us for a grant to attend one of these workshops.” RSVP for one of the workshops at april@telluridefoundation.org.
