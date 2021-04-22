Greta Neumann knows what it’s like to live in a country where you don’t speak the language.
Neumann is the bilingual family support specialist at Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families and the new coordinator of the Telluride Adult English Classes program.
Although now proficient in Spanish, Neumann recalled the challenges of her earliest days living in Latin America without sufficient language skills to navigate everyday life.
“I remember how isolating and frustrating that was,” she said. “Everything was so intimidating, like the post office, the doctor or taxes. You knew that if you messed up, there would be repercussions.”
Neumann added that this understanding motivated her to take up her new role.
“I get how our students feel,” she said.
Neumann explained that Bright Futures took responsibility for adult English classes in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and halted the program for several months.
Last fall, the nonprofit operated a trial semester of virtual classes. They were successful and led the way to the eight-week spring semester that began on April 12.
The classes are offered at multiple levels with local teachers trained in the Boulder-based Intercambio curriculum that the program uses.
The classes take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Each level has class two nights a week. The cost is $30 per semester and includes a coursebook.
“We have tried to make it as affordable as possible, and scholarships are also available,” Neumann said. “We don’t want cost to be a barrier.”
The new classes are, like the trial semester, virtual.
“It’s obviously partly because of COVID, but it’s also very convenient for students, especially the ones that have children,” Neumann said. “We don’t want there to be any barriers to learning, like lack of child care.”
Neumann added that enrollment has been robust and that anyone interested in future classes should contact her at greta@brightfuturesforchildren.org. The classes are open to speakers of all languages, not only Spanish.
Neumann also noted that while English classes are important for improving language skills, they also serve a wider purpose.
“The classes are about more than learning English,” she said. “Our students gain a sense of community, and we serve as a connection to other resources, like the library, Bright Futures and Tri-County Health. These organizations have the opportunity to join in at the beginning of the classes to talk about their different programs and initiatives.”
One of the program’s teachers is Miriam Campana, who is also an AmeriCorps VISTA at Bright Futures. (VISTAs, or Volunteers in Service to America, are part of a national service program dedicated to ending poverty by building the capacity of nonprofit organizations and public agencies.)
Campana said those connections are happening inside her classroom, too.
“The most special thing about teaching English to adults is having the opportunity to make connections with people I otherwise would not have met,” she said. “We were brought together because my students have an intrinsic drive to learn and the desire to increase their connections within the community. Because of these motivations, my classroom immediately established a learning environment prioritizing unconditional support and fun.”
For her part, Clea Willow, program director at Bright Futures, said the family centric organization was eager to assume responsibility for the program and revive the classes.
“Bright Futures is so excited to be able to offer English classes again,” she said. “Language acquisition is key to helping all of our community members access the resources they need.”
For more information, go to brightfuturesforchildren.org/english-classes or, in Spanish, go to es.brightfuturesforchildren.org/english-classes. Neumann is happy to share with students community events, resources and news on behalf of local organizations. Contact her at greta@brightfuturesforchildren.org.
EN ESPANOL
Greta Neumann sabe lo que es vivir en un país donde no se conoce el idioma.
Neumann es el especialista bilingüe en apoyo familiar en el Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families y la nueva coordinadora del programa de clases de inglés para adultos de Telluride.
Aunque ahora domina el español, Neumann recuerda los desafíos de sus primeros días viviendo en América Latina sin las habilidades lingüísticas suficientes para desenvolverse la vida cotidiana.
“Recuerdo lo aislado y frustrante que fue eso,” ella dijo. “Todo era tan intimidante, como la oficina de correos, el médico o los impuestos. Sabías que si te equivocabas, habría repercusiones.”
Neumann añadió que esa experiencia la motivó a asumir su nuevo rol.
“Entiendo cómo se sienten nuestros estudiantes,” dijo Neumann.
Neumann explicó que en el Bright Futures asumió la responsabilidad de las clases de inglés para adultos a principios de 2020, antes de que la pandemia de COVID-19 se apoderara y detuviera el programa durante varios meses.
El otoño pasado, la organización operó un semestre de prueba de clases virtuales. Tuvieron éxito y abrieron el camino hacia el semestre de primavera de ocho semanas que comenzó el 12 de abril.
Las clases se ofrecen a varios niveles con maestros locales capacitados en el plan de estudios de Intercambio basado en Boulder que utiliza el programa.
Las clases se imparten los lunes, martes, miércoles y jueves de 19 a 20 h. Cada nivel tiene clase dos noches a la semana.
Cuestan $30 por semestre e incluye un libro de texto.
“Hemos tratado de hacerlo lo más asequible posible y también hay becas disponibles,” dijo Neumann.
Las nuevas clases son, como el semestre de prueba, virtuales.
“Obviamente, se debe en parte al COVID, pero también es muy conveniente para los estudiantes, especialmente los que tienen hijos,” dijo Neumann. “No queremos que haya barreras para el aprendizaje, como la falta de cuidado de niños.”
Neumann agregó que la inscripción ha sido sólida y que cualquier persona interesada de clases en el future debe comunicarse con ella en greta@brightfuturesforchildren.org. Las clases están abiertas a hablantes de todos los idiomas, no solo español.
Neumann también señaló que si bien las clases de inglés son importantes para mejorar las habilidades lingüísticas, también tienen un propósito más amplio.
“Las clases son más que aprender inglés,” dijo. “Nuestros estudiantes adquieren un sentido de comunidad y servimos como una conexión con otros recursos, como la biblioteca, el Bright Futures y Tri-County Health. Estas organizaciones tienen la oportunidad de unirse al inicio de las clases para hablar sobre sus diversos programas e iniciativas.”
Una de las maestras del programa es Miriam Campana, quien también es una AmeriCorps VISTA en Bright Futures.
(Los VISTAs, o Volunteers in Service to America, son parte de un programa de servicio nacional dedicado a poner fin a la pobreza mediante el desarrollo de la capacidad de organizaciones sin fines de lucro y agencias públicas).
Campana dijo que esas conexiones ocurren dentro de sus clases también.
“Lo más especial de enseñar inglés a adultos es tener la oportunidad de ponerse en contacto con gente que de otro modo no habría conocido,” dijo. “Nos unimos porque mis estudiantes tienen un impulso intrínseco de aprender y el deseo de aumentar sus conexiones dentro de la comunidad. Debido a estas motivaciones, nuestro aula estableció de inmediato un entorno de aprendizaje que priorizaba el apoyo incondicional y la diversión.”
Por su parte, Clea Willow, directora del programa en el Bright Futures, dijo que la organización centrada en la familia se impacientaba por asumir la responsabilidad del programa y ofrecer de nuevo las clases.
“El Bright Futures está entusiasmada de poder ofrecer clases de inglés nuevamente,” dijo. “La adquisición del idioma es clave para ayudar a todos los miembros de nuestra comunidad a acceder a los recursos que necesitan.”
Para información en español, vaya a es.brightfuturesforchildren.org/english-classes. Neumann se complace en compartir con la comunidad de estudiantes eventos, recursos y noticias en nombre de las organizaciones locales. Contáctela en greta@brightfuturesforchildren.org.
