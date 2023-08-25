The migrants' return: Tracking and banding the brilliant birds of autumn

Birds don’t wait until autumn to begin heading back to their winter quarters.
Some, as Black Canyon Audubon Society President Bruce Ackerman recently pointed out in the society’s Fall 2023 newsletter, “Canyon Wrenderings,” are already on their way.
Rufous hummingbirds — “one of the smaller members in a family of midgets,” with a wingspan of just 4.5 inches — have already begun the exhausting flight south on tiny wings, from summer breeding grounds in Oregon and Washington.
Bullock’s Orioles, a colorful bird spotted recently in a Ridgway resident’s backyard, “are headed south now, too,” Ackerman said
Author Scott Weidensaul, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his book, “Living on the Wind: Across the Hemisphere with Migratory Birds,” was the speaker at the BCAS’ annual summer presentation at the Montrose Pavilion. About 300 people attended (Weidensaul’s a superstar in the world of birding).
“A few of us went birding with him up on Dave Wood Road,” Ackerman wrote.
“I’m sure they went up into the Ponderosa Pine area,” BCAS member Missy Siders said.
Weidensaul “was looking for a few birds on his life list,” including the Lucy’s Warbler.
Thousands of warblers will be winging their way across the San Juans over the next few weeks, heading toward winter habitat in southern Arizona and Central America.
One way to track these elusive, colorful migrants is via the so-called Motus Wildlife Tracking System, which was referenced by Weidensaul in his talk.
Motus “is an international collaborative research network that uses coordinated automated radio telemetry to facilitate research and education on migratory animals,” Siders explained in Canyon Wrenderlings. “Go to motus.org and have a look at the map stations around the world; then zoom in to Colorado. Motus coverage in the southwest corner of Colorado, and in much of the Southwest” generally, is extremely limited, especially compared with the eastern U.S. and Canada.
The BCAS would like to help change that, and has earmarked $3,000 for a receiving tower capable of tracking not only passing birds, but also bats and insects winging their way across this region.
The data Motus serves up is hugely beneficial to educators, scientists and citizen-scientists, allowing them to research “the ecology and conservation of migratory animals.”
The cost of such a project would be about $7,500, if the research station is in a locale where electricity and internet are available (if not, then solar panels and batteries would add to the cost). “Our dream is to put one of these up in various communities” where BCAS members live — the BCAS represents Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan and San Miguel counties — “and create a ‘fence,’ in a somewhat of an east-west line,” Siders explained. The longer the fence, the more southbound (or northbound, in spring) migrants will cross it, and thus the more “information we’ll have that can help other researchers,” Siders said (the BCAS has set up a GoFundMe page for donations for this project at https://gofund.me/f3621a2d). As to where to look for warblers: alas, a birding foray with Weidensaul is likely out of the question, although “he did say he’s interested in coming back,” Siders said. The good news is, “In another week or two, all you have to do is go outside, and be aware. Warblers will be there. It’s amazing where you’ll find them.”
Around Montrose, just for example, the easiest places to go are Otter Pond, and Tabeguache Park, on the north end of town.
“Or, take a walk along the Uncompahgre River, between Ridgway and Montrose. They’ll be passing through, and they need to refuel: they need water and bugs. My husband and I saw a Redhead duck last week at the pond at the Bridges golf course, and that was pretty exciting because it was early.”
Siders recommends registering for the BCAS’ email list, “and that way you’ll get all the information about field trips, and the bird club, and our book club,” she said. “If folks are interested, they can email blackcanyonaububonsociety@gmail.com.”
BIRD BANDING AT RIDGWAY STATE PARK
Every autumn, Bird Conservancy of the Rockies hosts bird-banding sessions on the Western Slope at Ridgway State Park and James M. Robb Colorado River State Park in Grand Junction.
Though most of the sessions are aimed at school kids, “We’ll be hosting one in Ridgway for the public on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8-11 a.m.,” Shelby Martinez, Ridgway State Park’s new naturalist, said.
The banding station is located at the park’s Dallas Creek Day Area, on the park’s southern edge.
The data collected at banding stations has “greatly increased our understanding of migratory routes and timing, species’ range limits, average lifespans,” and how all of these are changing over time, according to the conservancy's website.
It also offers a rare chance to see these small, brilliantly colored, perennially darting flyers up close (because of the way they flit and bob for insects, warblers hardly ever seem to slow down). Species most commonly ‘caught’ in mist nets at Ridgway are the Wilson’s warbler, Orange-crowned warbler, Yellow-rumped warbler and the Song sparrow.
