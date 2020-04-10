San Miguel County officials announced Thursday that the second round of free, voluntary COVID-19 antibody blood tests will move forward as originally planned. The decision came days after the county put out a news release explaining the second round will be suspended indefinitely due to unexpected delays in processing first round tests at United Biomedical Inc.’s (UBI) New York lab.
“We apologize for any confusion created by County press releases on April 6th and 7th regarding the testing. UBI’s lab is experiencing the same staffing and supply challenges due to COVID-19 that the entire world faces, but they are committed to producing the results as quickly as possible. The indication that the lab was compromised was unintentionally misleading and the County apologizes for any confusion it created. San Miguel County remains confident in the quality of test results from UBI. As UBI continues to work diligently to supply results, the County is standing by to resume testing when appropriate. Any delay will not invalidate any of the testing data.
A UBI spokesperson reached out to the Daily Planet to clarify the county’s release regarding the tests being suspended, which explained that the company’s lab staff had been reduced by 40 percent due to the pandemic’s impact in the state, as well as a lack of supplies, including personal protective equipment.
“United Biomedical’s lab is fully operational and always has been,” UBI spokesperson Naill Janney said in an email. “Like every business, UBI had a short period of adjustment to the new normal. There was a temporary decrease in the company’s lab-based staff, when area schools and day care closures caused a small number of employees to voluntarily stop work or transition to work from home arrangements.
“Since this initial and short-lived transition, UBI has hired additional staff and the company has been inundated with requests of prospective employees seeking to do their part in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. UBI’s lab is currently staffed at increased levels and actively growing. UBI’s lab has not (nor has ever) been compromised. Any indication otherwise is not true.”
A statement from company co-owner and CEO Mei Mei Hu, who along with husband Lou Reese reached out to the county in mid-March about providing free tests to the county’s approximately 8,000 residents, was included in the email and the latest county press release.
“We are humbled by the groundswell of support from residents of San Miguel County and our partnership with San Miguel County officials to help our community,” Hu said. “Like all labs, ours has experienced increased demand in the midst of an unprecedented global public health crisis. We have delivered almost 2,000 initial results from San Miguel County and anticipate continuing to deliver expanded results as samples are continuing to arrive at our lab. We look forward to the second round of testing with our partners in San Miguel County.”
Of the 1,631 tests that have been processed, 1,598 were negative, 25 were indeterminate and eight were positive. In an interview with KOTO radio Friday, Hu explained they plan to get the next round of test results to county officials this week. The original plan was to test participants 14 days after the initial blood draw, but a timeline for the second round of tests had not been announced as of press time Friday afternoon. There are approximately 4,400 outstanding tests. As of Friday, the number of confirmed positive cases, which are determined via swab tests, was 12.
The county also expanded its “outdoor respiratory clinic” to “increase capacity and provide a safer working environment for staff and patients ahead of a potential surge of coronavirus cases,” according to a Telluride Regional Medical Center news release. The med center is also asking the community for pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators.
“Our goal is to have 100 pulse oximeters and concentrators on hand before we ever need them, ” Melissa Tuohy, emergency department nurse manager, said in a news release.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment projects that in the next two to three weeks that San Miguel County may see between 30 to 40 people a day who may need to be evaluated for respiratory illnesses.
“These projections are changing frequently,” said Dr. Christine Mahoney, the med center’s acting medical director, “but we need to prepare for the worst while hoping for the best.”
