When the COVID-19 pandemic began to alter daily life a year ago, everything was questioned. Are face coverings and social distancing adequate? Can the virus live on hard surfaces? What about going out to eat or shopping? Is it safe to use public transportation?
We know the answers now, and a recent study reaffirms that airing out gondola cabins reduces the risk of transmission. Scientists at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology found that the risk of catching coronavirus on a 12-minute gondola ride with open windows is 100 times less than working a normal day in a small two-person office. Similarly, riding a properly ventilated gondola is safer than going out to eat with a large group of people, as the study concluded that a 12-minute gondola trip is safer than a dinner with eight people in a room with closed windows, reducing the risk by 1,000.
The Swiss study was conducted at the Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis ski resort in central Switzerland.
“The scientists used air pressure sensors to measure airflows in three different kinds of enclosed ski lifts: a small 5m3 (cubic meter) gondola that can carry eight people, a medium-sized lift of 40m3, and a larger one of 50m3 for 80 passengers,” according to results reported on swissinfo.ch. “The tests found that, with cabin windows open, air was exchanged 138 times per hour in the smallest cabin, 180 times in the medium one and 42 times in the largest. Its poor ventilation was due to the fact that it had only small skylights on the roof and no windows open to the sides.”
“ … They found that closed windows, long journeys and large numbers of people increased the risks of catching the virus in different sizes of cable cars and gondolas.”
A gondola ride between Telluride and Mountain Village is 13 minutes. In addition to cleaning protocols, the Town of Mountain Village keeps cabin windows open in an effort to air them out.
“We clean cabins twice a day with a disinfection fogger. But our biggest focus is air ventilation on the cabins, and staff is always opening windows if riders have closed them. We know it makes for a colder ride, but it’s the best way to keep the risk of transmission low,” town transit director Jim Loebe explained. “The study confirms what we have felt all along that moving air through these cabins is key to keeping transmission risks low.”
Riders are also required to wear face coverings, which have been proven to reduce the risk of transmission, during the duration of the gondola ride. One person or associated party is allowed per cabin, and there is no singles line. Riders must load their own recreational gear, like skis or snowboards, and hand sanitizer is available at all gondola stations.
The town has received calls from people who are not sure about the safety of riding the gondola, but for the most part, both locals and visitors have been mindful of the guidelines and rider requirements.
“The winter has gone as well as to be expected given the pandemic. Our locals have been very respectful of our gondola mask and line social distancing guidelines. We have had some visitors from places that aren’t as locked down as we are, who tend to ignore the rules, and staff spends a lot of time reminding folks of the rules.
“After the summer we knew what to expect and overall there have been no surprises. Lines do get busy in the morning at Oak Street Plaza and busy in the afternoon going both ways as folks finish skiing,” Loebe said. “We field the occasional call of concerned folks, but we haven’t had as many concerned riders as we initially anticipated at the beginning of ski season.”
He added that people can check gondola lines in real time on the town website and reminded everyone to adhere to the protocols in place.
“If you’re concerned about gondola lines you can view them live online at townofmountainvillage.com/webcams,” he said. “We would like to encourage folks to use our ground markers to maintain six feet of physical distance from others while waiting in line, and as a courtesy for those around you, to please wear a mask while waiting in line. State and now federal regulation requires masks to be worn on public transportation, and our staff is working hard to remind folks of that requirement.”
With summer months away, operations for the gondola, as well as the chondola, will continue to be compliant with public health restrictions, unless those change between now and then.
“Until the state loosens its public transit capacity policies, it will be the same loading policy as we have now. We look forward to when we can start liberalizing our capacities, and will be nimble and ready to adjust when it’s safe to do so,” Loebe said.
For more information about gondola protocols, visit townofmountainvillage.com/community/public-safety/coronavirus.
