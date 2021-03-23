“A year into the pandemic,” Clea Willow is saying, “it doesn’t seem to be getting easier. There are a lot of issues that have been magnified.”
Willow is the programs director for Bright Futures, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of young children and families.
It can be difficult to improve lives when the scourge at the base of it all — COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — has no known cure.
Still, there are treatments. Though the recent arrival of a trio of vaccines for COVID-19 is the most important, Bright Futures has been offering crucial assistance for community members for parents all along, including a free seminar this evening. The one Wednesday tonight is aimed squarely at parents (but all family members benefit). Its title: “The Science Behind Self-Care.”
“It seems obvious that parents’ anxiety can affect their children,” said Miriam Campana, the Americorps-VISTA representative who works with Bright Futures. Yet employ the term “self-care,” and suggest that it might be helpful in this regard, and some people (this reporter included) are likely to cringe.
Doesn’t self-care imply self-interestedness … self-involvement … even selfishness?
In short, the answer is no. Indeed, self-care is incredibly useful, Willow pointed out: in fact, it’s what prompts flight attendants to warn passengers, in the event of an unexpected in-air event, to “secure your own oxygen mask before assisting your children.”
“We want parents and families to know there is help available in the community” in an ongoing difficult time, Willow said, “and resources,” and — to continue the in-flight analogy — “it’s really important to put your own air-mask on first.”
Self-care can be a balm for parental anxiety, and (as Willow put it) issues that get “magnified” when people get stressed and overwrought. One stressor involves technology. Our increasing reliance on tech over the past year has brought many benefits: For example, it is delivering tonight’s seminar directly to parents at home via Zoom.
“We’ve heard a lot from families who have relied heavily on technology for their kids’ education, and still are,” Willow said. At the same time, “there’s been a lot of negative behavior from kids, related to limiting screen time. Parents are concerned” that kids don’t want to put down the screen, “and read a book, or go outside for awhile and play on the swing.”
“At the same time, we’re hearing from teachers nationwide that their kiddos are showing a significant loss of academic learning,” compared to what might have happened had they in school, in person, full-time instead of studying online. “Many students have not shown the same level of comprehension” when it comes to education, Willow continued.
Technology is but one source of parental anxiety, but the trouble is, that anxiety makes things worse, not better. “Time is going to pass, and the kids are going to catch up,” Willow noted. “The most important thing is that relationships remain positive and encouraging.”
“So we’ve hired a neurofeedback doctor” to discuss anxiety, and the science and studies showing that alleviating stress is crucial, “and we’ll all listen in and learn,” Willow said. The seminar is from 6-7 p.m.; learn more and register at brightfuturesforchildren.org.
ENGLISH TEACHERS WANTED
Over the next few weeks, Bright Futures will offer classes for adults at the very beginning of their journey as parents, in the form of free postpartum support groups. The get-togethers take place on Wednesday evenings, and will be held in both Spanish and English. For that matter, “We’ve had an overwhelming amount of interest in the classes we’ll soon be offering for those who would like to learn to speak English,” Miriam Campana said. So great has been the interest, that now Bright Futures’ task is to hire enough teachers to assist the new students.
“We’re offering several eight-week classes over offseason, twice a week,” Campana said. “No accreditation” — or even any teaching experience — is required in order to instruct these classes. “What’s most important is your interest in helping the community.”
The classes will be held on Zoom, most likely in the evening. “We’ll train you, and we’ll pay you,” Willow emphasized. “Please contact us if you’re interested” by emailing Greta@BrightFuturesforChildren.com.
