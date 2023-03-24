Supporting innovation pathways for rural students

MakerUSA, in collaboration with the Pinhead Institute, has secured a $100,000 grant to fund a program manager who will design and operate “maker” programming regionally.
The partnership will see Pinhead, the Telluride-based nonprofit that promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programming for students in San Miguel, Ouray, Montrose, Dolores and Montezuma counties, join forces with MakerUSA, which advocates for maker education and ecosystems nationwide.
The grant will cover the costs of a program manager, as well as an $8,000 sub-grant that will go directly to Pinhead, according to MakerUSA CEO and cofounder Colin Lacy.
“The primary focus of the grant and the program manager’s role will be on the design of a ‘maker ecosystem’ framework in which all students in the region have access to high-quality maker experiences,” he explained. “Pinhead’s best-in-class programming and expertise is foundational to this vision.”
So, what exactly is maker education and what’s a maker ecosystem?
“Maker education uniquely empowers students to explore and improve their world, while creating experiences that can connect to local, maker career pathways,” Lacy said. “It enables students to create by building, prototyping, coding, digitally fabricating and experimenting.”
He continued, “Maker education puts the student at the center of the learning experience and is interdisciplinary, fusing arts and design with science, technology, engineering and math.”
And a maker ecosystem?
Lacy described it as a “collective of organizations, schools, business and local government that are aligned and contributing to a common mission to advance maker education experiences and career opportunities.”
He added, “The design question we have asked for a maker ecosystem here is: How can we bring high-quality maker education experiences in equitable ways to (regional) students and how can we directly connect those experiences to Western Slope (and statewide) specific career pathways?”
The idea, then, “is that rural students will have consistent access to high-quality STEM and maker experiences to allow them the opportunity to explore skills and experiences that connect to local in-demand careers,” Lacy said.
Lacy remarked that while the initial grant won’t “achieve this outcome, the intent is for it to provide a foundation upon which to build this ecosystem.”
Lacy praised Pinhead’s role as “the leading provider of best-in-class STEM and maker experiences in the region” and said that the program manager’s to-do list will include capacity-building and other support for existing Pinhead programs, “so folks may meet the program manager through their engagement within an existing Pinhead program.”
Lacy said that a focus of the new role will be the rural aspect of Pinhead’s service area.
“For example, an important piece of the design process includes exploring a mobile makerspace model that could nimbly bring programming across the region, including to the most under-resourced, rural communities,” he explained. “A mobile makerspace program could focus on regular school-day implementation (in addition to after-school) and be outfitted with technology and experiences specific to career pathways in the region or state.”
Pinhead Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke added, “Seven years ago we were thrilled that Pinhead supporters donated $100,000 in just three months to outfit a maker lab, or as we call it the Pinhead STEM Lab, in Telluride High School. We want to bring those same amazing capabilities and classes to kids from our more remote schools, so they also are exposed to the joys of hi-tech and vo-tech maker spaces.”
Lacy also noted that another important emphasis will be on engagement with the general public.
“The program manager will be conducting a regional landscape assessment process focused on local maker education assets and community goals,” Lacy said. “Community members may meet them through this process, and we encourage anyone with ideas or opportunities to reach out.”
Lacy remarked that this regional initiative dovetails with MakerUSA’s overall mission, “which is to build community capacity to leverage maker education to drive community-led innovation and maker career pathways, including entrepreneurship pathways.”
It’s work, he said, that is driven by two worrying trends.
The first is that social mobility in the United States has declined to the point where the majority of young people today will be economically worse off than their parents.
In addition, interest and skill are no longer the primary determiners of who becomes an inventor — parental wealth is.
Said Lacy, “Children born into the richest 1 percent are 10 times more likely to be inventors than those born into the bottom 50 percent.”
And yet, he added, “Economists estimate that if women, people of color and children from low-income and under-resourced communities, including rural communities, became inventors at the same rate as men from high-income families, innovation in the United States would quadruple.
“And if innovation in the United States quadrupled, driven by the ideas and solutions of our most marginalized communities and citizens, it would fundamentally change the direction across everything from social mobility to economic competitiveness, the environment and even national security.”
Lacy grew up in Ridgway and said that bringing MakerUSA programming to the region resonates.
“We believe there is no better vehicle to unlock that potential than making,” he said. “We are very excited to be focused on supporting innovation pathways for rural students here on the Western Slope.”
With that in mind, he added, “The initial design stage will be focused on middle and high school student experiences, however the vision is for student opportunities K-12, and we will also be exploring tools and resources that can be brought to the region’s post-secondary students, for example, entrepreneurship-supporting organizations and resources.”
Lacy continued, “A goal will also be to support pathways from our region’s post-secondary institutions, including technical institutions focused on credentials and skilled trades pathways, to local businesses. We want our regionally developed talent to stay in our region and to contribute to the success of existing businesses and also start their own.”
