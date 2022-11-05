As the snow piles up and with opening day of ski season just weeks away, athletes and coaches from the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) are stoked to hit the slopes with fall pre-season training now underway. Given that Colorado is the premiere location in the country for competitive skiing, many championship events take place across the state during the spring. Ski officials then meet over the summer to name athletes to national teams, including several TSSC athletes.
Head Freestyle Coach Jeff Yingling is currently training in Idre Fjall, Sweden, with eight TSSC athletes including skier Amara Kirk, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019, and is now “back to 100 percent, training with team TSSC.”
The United States Ski and Snowboard (USSS) appointed team captain Cole Paczosa, currently ranked 31st in the country, as an athlete representative to the Rocky Mountain Division (RMD) Freestyle Board, a first for TSSC.
“This position involves recognizing character and leadership. Cole is a mentor for younger athletes, which is something we hold in high regard at the club above results,” said TSSC Executive Director Justin Chandler.
In her first year of eligibility, Tia Schenk was invited by the International Free Skiing Association (IFSA) to compete at the Big Mountain Junior World competition in Austria this winter, the second TSSC athlete ever to qualify.
“We’ll have 7-10 athletes attending those highest level IFSA events, based on previous year’s results,” said Freeride Director Ryan VanNuys. “We’ve also added a purely recreational All Mountain program for athletes seventh grade and older who want to be the best skiers they can be without competing.”
Head Coach Maggie McNally oversees the largest TSSC developmental programs that feed into Big Mountain programming, beginning with Team Gravity (grades 1-3), that each athlete joins before selecting a discipline, followed by the All Mountain program (grades 4-6).
“I always strive to create dynamic skiers who are confident in themselves and have a strong sense of community,” McNally said.
Dadie Schenk and Regan Chandler were named to USSS’s prestigious RMD All-star Team. While TSSC has regularly sent alpine athletes to this “best of the best” ski division, Chandler says it gets tougher as athletes get older.
This season Head Snowboarding Coach Ryan Hoglund hopes to see his athletes make the podium at local and national levels.
“[Last season] Noah Homer took second in the overall competition at USASA Nationals with an eleventh-place finish in slalom,” he said. “We also had Seven Tutor who took sixth in the slopestyle event and seventh in the halfpipe event. Abby Sigel made the podium in the angle fires boardercross event and qualified for nationals while Audrey Westveer qualified for nationals in all events.”
This season will feature 30 home events in Telluride across all disciplines including two TSSC figure skating shows: One in Mountain Village for the Christmas Holiday Prelude on Dec. 10 and the other at the Hanley Ice Rink during the first week of March.
Where just four seasons ago the TSSC Nordic Team had 18 athletes, now there are over 50 athletes on the team with a waitlist.
“This season we’re expanding our competitive team to race at the Rocky Mountain Junior National competitions,” reported Head Nordic Coach Wayne Clark. “We now have three athletes who are racing (U16's) to qualify for the Junior Nationals in Alaska.”
Chandler is looking forward to a revitalized and cooperative relationship with Telski which is, he reports, “behind TSSC 100 percent from the top on down.”
TSSC ski events host Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association and the Town of Mountain Village have lent their support to facilitate a new and unique trampoline facility in the Mountain Village parking garage. Later this month, the trampoline will relocate to the Mountain Village core near the conference center for outdoor freestyle and cross-training. Discussions continue regarding placing an additional facility in the Town of Telluride.
TSSC will also embark on a process to achieve USSS certification this year.
“These days USSS relies on local ski clubs as feeders for national teams so they’re becoming more involved and want to see what we’re doing,” explained Chandler. “We’re currently at level bronze with only about ten percent of teams in the country earning that level of certification. Silver is a deeper dive into venues and involves a site visit. It makes us a better club to go through this process.”
Chandler says it’s important that all registered athletes understand TSSC’s philosophy up front. Even though skiing is an individual sport, he believes it’s vital that TSSC continues to operate as a unified and spirited team.
“There are four things we value — personal responsibility, first as an athlete … a quality you’ll have for life. Also giving back — being a part of something bigger than yourself,” he said. “The third thing is to stay on the team through high school, and we’ll do whatever we can to help with that. And finally, using the mastery definition rather than the scoreboard definition for results.”
Registration for all TSSC teams remains open. For more information and to register, visit tssc.org.
