The Western Slope is in a serious drought, and no one around here could possibly object to welcome moisture.
“Monsoonal weather this time of year is lovely to have,” Jennifer Dinsmore said, with emphasis.
“It’s great. We are loving this rain.”
Yet Dinsmore — emergency management coordinator for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office — is also more aware than most people when it comes the driving hazards (and delays) seasonal rains can bring.
Local motorists have not experienced a mudslide this season, according to Dinsmore, but drivers in Colorado places have: The state’s major thoroughfare, I-70, has been intermittently closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic through Glenwood Canyon this week. The closure was due to a seven-foot-deep mudslide that resulted from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar. “We have signs all around Telluride for wildfire awareness,” Dinsmore noted. Mudslides, not so much, although such slides can be a consequence of wildfires.
Drivers who are unfamiliar with liquid-covered roads might be tempted to keep on traveling, even as water starts to rise. Dinsmore warned against that: “Don’t drive across any water if you can’t see the bottom of the road” beneath it, she cautioned. “You don’t know how deep the water is. Your vehicle could be lifted up, and you could be swept away.”
Mudslide season coincides with monsoon season, Dinsmore said, and the risks of encountering a slide could grow worse: The annual monsoon season is finally ramping up, according to a report from Accuweather earlier this week, bringing waves of moisture up from the Gulf of California and the Gulf of Mexico into the parched Southwest. (Over an inch of rain fell in a single hour at Zion National Park Tuesday, triggering flash flooding “which resulted in mudflows that forced debris onto roads” and closed State Route 9, Accuweather said.)
Locally, according to Dinsmore, your greatest chance for encountering a mudslide is along Highway 145, “from Keystone, and the bottom of Keystone Hill, to Placerville.” The road has seen much mitigation work by the Colorado Department of Transportation in recent years, “and what CDOT did has helped a bit,” Dinsmore allowed, “but it’s still an issue for us,” when big rains come. “We also had a big mudslide on Fall Creek Road a few years ago.”
The key is not getting caught or delayed by mudslides if you can help it — and being prepared if you do.
“Anyone who visits or lives here should sign up for CodeRed,” a mobile app that alerts drivers to road hazards, Dinsmore said. “The other thing you should be doing is preparing. Driving carefully is what you should be doing all the time, but you may get stuck on one side of the slide or the other. Keep an emergency kit in your car with extra food, any medications you may need, extra clothing for warmth, and something to read while you’re stuck in traffic.”
(The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office offers extensive links for assembling emergency preparedness kits of all descriptions, as well as links to information on state highway conditions, mountain pass closures, Western Slope fire information and wildfire more at sanmiguelcounty.gov.)
Lisa Schwantes, a spokesman for CDOT in southwestern Colorado, echoed Dinsmore’s advice to be prepared. “These gully-washers can bring mudslides and rocks onto the highway and close the highway,” she said. “If you’re driving, be diligent: you always want to be aware of who is in front of you, and who is behind you, so your reaction time is the best it can possibly be. Don’t drive through a flooded area: there could be trees, branches or rocks below the water.”
It’s a matter of respecting the surroundings, Schwantes summed up, and remembering who is in charge. It’s not CDOT. Nor is it motorists.
“We live in the rugged Rocky Mountains; that’s exactly what they are. We’ve carved these highways through our mountains. CDOT tries to do its thing by monitoring the corridors,” Schwantes said, “but the driver need to be aware, as well.”
