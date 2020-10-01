The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation is going to have a new home in Lawson Hill, as SMART officials announced this week the transit group is purchasing two buildings, 135 and 137 Society Drive, with a closing date set for Oct. 15.
The total price of both units is $2.5 million. A $1.86 million CDOT grant will cover most of it, while SMART will be responsible for $640,000, SMART Executive Director David Averill told the Daily Planet Thursday.
The authority already has an office in the future maintenance facility, he added, “so right off the bat we'll see some savings for SMART in not having to pay office rent anymore.” With just over 8,000 square feet, including a 2,496-square-foot administrative space, the SMART board considered several other areas, but the current location is the most cost-efficient.
“This will save SMART taxpayers money over time when compared to securing land and building an entirely new facility at two to three times the cost of the Lawson Hill properties. This purchase provides an efficient and effective use of SMART tax dollars,” according to a SMART news release.
While large facilities like this are scarce in the region, these two properties have been on and off the market for years without a buyer. … SMART has spoken with the current tenants regarding their existing lease, ensuring they are aware of the new ownership. It is the goal of SMART to facilitate a seamless transition by honoring the lease for two-and-a-half more years (until February of 2023) as they find their next home. At that point, if SMART is not yet ready to transition into the space, they have informed the tenants that an extension of the lease may be possible.”
Serving communities across San Miguel, Montrose, Ouray and Dolores counties and with an estimated annual ridership over 50,000, Lawson Hill was identified as the “ideal location” for such a set-up during SMART’s Strategic Operating Plan throughout 2019. The new set-up will accomdate SMART’s expected growth as well.
“This location and square footage offered a perfect solution for SMART’s current and future needs that no other facility in the area could provide, according to the release. “ …. This central location will provide critical building infrastructure with space for a fleet maintenance facility and an adjacent operations facility. This location offers us the ability to properly safeguard our community investments and services so that SMART can continue to strengthen and expand the regional transit network.”
At SMART’s Sept. 10 meeting, service expansion was again discussed, particularly expanding the Norwood route into Nucla and Naturita, and adding Ilium and Two Rivers to the Down Valley route. That’s nothing new, as officials were close to rolling out those changes before the COVID-19 pandemic burst onto the scene. But in talking over the 2021 budget, Averill explained expansion can still take place this year, depending on what the board wants to do, as the “the plans are in place.” There’s also $100,000 slated for service expansion in the 2021 budget.
“It’s not a new line item, but we do intend to keep pushing for service expansion once we get covid behind us and the economic considerations,” Averill said during the meeting.
Another new potential service area is the Ski Ranches via the current Rico route. Averill said during September’s meeting the Ski Ranches HOA reached out about the possibility, and it could add up to 10 minutes to the current route time.
Since the start of the pandemic, SMART paused all fares. Officials discussed bringing them back in September, but didn’t make a decision either way. Averill told the Planet that’s still the case, as SMART continues to provide services with public health protocols in place.
“As recently illustrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, SMART provides an essential service that exists to serve the entire regional community,” according to the relase. “SMART buses have continued to run every day on each route, providing transportation for essential workers and those who depend on SMART to travel throughout the region.”
SMART officials will meet virtually Thursday at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.