Earlier this week, the State of Colorado’s directive for behavior in a pandemic — a balancing act between keeping citizens safe and reopening the state’s economy — advanced to Level 2.
“Coloradans are no longer ordered to stay at home, but are strongly advised to stay at home,” the state’s official webpage on COVID-19 preparedness states. “Critical businesses are open and noncritical businesses are opening with restrictions.”
As of Friday, “retail and personal services” can open, as long as they follow certain safety restrictions.
Just up the road, in Mesa County, restrictions have been loosened even further, and places of worship, gyms and restaurants have all been granted a variance from Gov. Polis’ orders.
Diners venturing into a Grand Junction eatery these days must make reservations online or on the phone first; attest, prior to entering the premises, that they don’t have any symptoms of virus; and keep their faces covered “until they’re seated at their tables,” according to a letter emailed from the Colorado Dept. of Health & Environment (CDPHE) to Mesa County’s commissioners Tuesday.
San Miguel County’s public health orders discourage travel outside of the county, unless it’s essential. Suppose you’re not planning on venturing any further than Montrose, where big-box stores beckon shoppers who want to stock up on provisions each weekend. How do you do it safely? At press time Friday, Montrose County had reported 97 positive cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths. For that matter, how do you navigate the new, loosened regulations, which allow curbside pickup and limited in-person business?
Experts say to do it the same way as before: by maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others, keeping your face covered in order to protect others — because you could be an asymptomatic virus-carrier — and washing your hands as soon as you can.
This is assuming that you must go out into a public space at all (you are, as the state’s new motto puts it, safer at home).
“If you need to go out, you should make as few trips as possible,” said infectious-disease specialist Daniel Pastula M.D., an associate professor of neurology, medicine and epidemiology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. It’s all about cutting risk, Pastula stressed: the fewer the trips, the fewer chances of contracting the virus. And definitely stay home right now even if you “just” have a cold.
“At this point we don’t know it’s a cold” unless you’ve been tested, Pastuala stressed. “I wouldn’t dismiss ‘just’ a cold. If you’re actively coughing or sneezing, we know the virus can have very mild symptoms, and people who initially thought they had a cold proved positive for it. If you’re sick at all right now, stay home and have someone else run errands for you.
“If you’re asymptomatic,” he continued, “have a plan, and minimize your number of stops. The most important thing of all is to try to stay six feet away from people.”
“Most infectious droplets don’t travel more than about six feet” from where they were exhaled. “The other way transmission can occur is if the surfaces or products you touch have infectious droplets on them, which is why it’s important that you don’t touch your face, and wash your hands as soon as you can,” he added.
We’ve all heard it: Wash up as soon as you possible. So what about using hand sanitizer as soon as you get back to the car or disinfecting wipes?
“If you’re lucky enough to have hand sanitizer, yeah,” Pastula said. “But I’d be careful about wipes, many of which are designed to disinfect surfaces.”
The two products aren’t interchangeable, he stressed.
“Just be sure to wash your hands as soon as you get home” (or remove your mask) “and don’t touch your face.”
As for wiping down packages you may receive or, for that matter, any items inside grocery bags, Pastula didn’t say it directly, but you got the sense he regarded all this wiping as ultimately unhelpful.
“We have to be realistic and pragmatic about the things we bring into the house,” he said. “I’ve seen where people are wiping down every single thing they bring in. Could that reduce the risk of transmission? Potentially, but you’d be using a lot of wipes,” which, unlike toilet paper, still have not been replenished on grocery store shelves.
“The important thing is, don’t touch your face, and after you’re done with unpacking, wash your hands. Will this lower the risk of contracting the virus by 100 percent? We don’t know. Will it lower it greatly? This we do know. Yes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.