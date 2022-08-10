According to Vickie Hormuth, executive director of the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE), women make up just 15 percent of avalanche educators in the United States.
So, last year, the organization launched the Women’s Mentorship Program with supporting partners Rab, Mammut and the GORE-TEX brand.
According to Hormuth, the program aims to welcome women across all levels of experience in the industry, build networks and provide a mentorship framework for participants to replicate in future peer and mentor relationships.
Now, following a successful inaugural season, the program is back. This three-pronged, community-focused program aims to support women in avalanche education and other snow professions with opportunities and resources to grow and sustain careers through networking, mentorship and scholarship opportunities for AIARE professional programming.
Mentor applications are open through Aug. 15, while mentee applications are open through Sept. 1.
Through the program, AIARE is looking to connect 40 mentees with eight mentors who have deep experience in the avalanche industry.
Hormuth — who relocated to Telluride in the spring with her husband, Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson — encouraged local women working in snow and avalanche education and safety to apply.
“AIARE has a unique opportunity to build connections between women in the industry and help support sustainable career development for those that historically have been far outnumbered by men,” she said. “We’re thrilled to continue and expand this program for the 2022-23 winter season and build connections with local women who have experience in this field who can share their expertise with the Telluride community.”
Local Marti Davis Prohaska has worked as a ski patroller for nearly 25 years and endorsed the idea that building connections with other women in the industry can “definitely” help with career development.
“When I started patrolling 23 years ago, there were women there who, I honestly think, if I had not had them as role models, I possibly would not have stayed in this industry for so long. It can be hard for people to imagine finding a role, a professional role, in this realm without someone, without leadership, that looks like them and can show them a route to a profession.”
AIARE and its partners, Hormuth noted, have strived to create a program flexible enough to accommodate a wide variety of women — and lay a strong foundation for a robust mentorship lifecycle for women avalanche educators, from those embarking on their careers to those with decades of experience.
She pointed out that the financial, sociological and other barriers faced by everyone in the industry are often exacerbated for women. “And those barriers can be even further amplified for women who are racialized, disabled, trans, mothers, poor/working class and women who hold other historically marginalized identities,” she said.
In a news release, Mammut’s North American marketing director, Nicole Handel, remarked, “At Mammut, we believe that bringing more women into any of the spaces in which we play, including avalanche education, can only improve and enhance the culture and dynamic of that space. We want to give more women the opportunity to grow, learn and lead in our industry.”
The program’s other two sponsors echoed Handel.
Said Rab Marketing Coordinator Annalee Loomer, “Our ultimate goal is to bring information and mentorship opportunities to as many individuals as we can. Whether that’s pursuing a career in avalanche education or simply connecting with folks who want to spend more time outside in the mountains.”
Nora Stowell, GORE-TEX brand’s global sales and marketing leader, said her company’s aim was to promote “efforts to help make the outdoors more inclusive and accessible for all — with education and building awareness playing a significant part.”
Tammy VuPham, who lives in the Pacific Northwest and is training to be a mountain guide, took part in last season’s program.
“Joining the AIARE Women’s Mentorship Program was a lifeline when I wasn’t sure how to continue developing my skills,” she said. “This program showed me who I could be as an avalanche educator.”
In addition to the Women’s Mentorship Program and other programming, including women’s affinity courses to train instructors and aspiring avalanche professionals, AIARE and its supporting partners will host public networking events across the country. These events, which will take place this fall in Denver, as well as Seattle, San Francisco, Jackson Hole and other venues across the Mountain West, will be facilitated by women in the avalanche industry and are open to anyone interested in learning more, building their network or taking the next step in their career.
As for Hormuth, she said she’s looking forward to bringing the expertise and resources of AIARE to the Telluride community and supporting the professional growth of those working or who are interested in working in this fast-growing sector.
For additional information about AIARE, the Women’s Mentorship Program or opportunities that AIARE offers to support women’s advancement, visit avtraining.org/womens-mentorship/.
