San Miguel County amended the Level Blue order to align with the state’s capacity restrictions as it pertains to personal gatherings and bars, according to a county news release.
Effective Monday, the new public health order modifies the following:
Bars: With six feet of distance between unrelated parties, up to 25 percent capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer. If a bar is functioning as a restaurant, refer to restaurant guidelines.
Personal Gatherings: Follow CDC guidelines.
Lodging: Up to 85 percent monthly occupancy without limits to the number of people or households.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has announced plans to move Dial 3.0 regulation to the local level in the middle of the month. This will enable local public health agencies to take more local control over the dial level and capacity restrictions to best inform policy moving forward.
“Public health modeling indicates the presence of variants could quickly undo the success of the community’s behavior change and vaccination efforts. The B.1.1.7 variant is prevalent in our community and is highly transmissible,” public health director Grace Franklin said. “Metrics suggest if we hold tight for just a little longer, we will have a more stable and calculated response resulting in a more stable economic impact of policy change as there will be less need for movement between levels going forward.”
Public health will continue to analyze metrics regularly to apply appropriate measures to continue COVID-19 containment efforts. Public health orders will target protecting individual communities and monitoring individual behavior.
Public health confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday from test results received from March 31 through April 1. Of the cases, one is confirmed as a resident, and all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 848 total COVID cases among residents, including three active cases. To learn more about the county’s current COVID-19 metrics, visit the county COVID-19 dashboard at sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus.
