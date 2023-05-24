Last year, when One to One Mentoring and Mountainfilm teamed up to offer mentors and mentees a number of complimentary festival passes, mentor Maureen Pelisson and her mentee, Estrella Nieto, jumped at the chance to attend.
“Estrella loves reading, films and art and was excited when Mountainfilm offered us passes,” Pelisson recalled. “It was a new experience for her.”
“I loved Mountainfilm because it opened my eyes to issues and different people outside of our community,” Nieto said.
Pelisson remarked that so much about the festival experience was exciting for her mentee, like planning what they were going to watch and then cycling around town from venue to venue, as well as sporting a festival lanyard and getting to meet speakers like adventurers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson (an encounter made all the more poignant by Nelson’s passing last fall).
For Pelisson and Nieto, one film stood out.
“We went to see the film, ‘The Neighborhood Storyteller,’ about a 28-year-old mother in a refugee camp in Jordan who started a reading circle for young women aged 14-15 who don’t want to stop reading, even if culturally they have been taken out of school to marry and start families,” Pelisson said. “It was an incredible film.”
“I was so moved by it and how one person can make a big impact,” Nieto said. “I was inspired that the woman that started the book club kept pushing to get the girls involved.”
Pelisson noted that the experience doubly resonated with her mentee because the director is from Mexico near where Nieto’s family is from.
“Afterwards, Estrella went up to talk to him about the film and introduce herself,” Pelisson explained. “They spoke for about 15 minutes in Spanish and I was so impressed with her confidence and excitement. The experience definitely sparked an interest.”
It’s that spark that One to One Mentoring and Mountainfilm say they are seeking through this collaboration, which continues with this year’s festival.
“I can’t overstate what an experience like this means to a young person, their confidence, their self-esteem and what they think is possible for themselves,” said Tara Kelley, One to One Mentoring’s executive director. “In addition, festivals are such a huge part of the local culture. Including our young people in these events helps them to feel like they are part of our community.”
She continued, “We are incredibly grateful to Mountainfilm for recognizing all of these factors.”
According to Sage Martin, executive director of Mountainfilm, the opportunity to inspire local young people living in the area is one motivation for donating passes.
“When attendees or donors can’t use their festival passes, we offer the option to donate them,” Martin said. “One to One Mentoring is a remarkable organization with a mission to empower the youth of San Miguel County. Mountainfilm supports that goal and welcomes the opportunity to create a memorable festival experience for mentors and mentees.”
She added, “Mountainfilm’s mission is to inspire audiences and that includes the wonderful young people here in San Miguel County.”
Kelley said that this year the festival has again donated passes to mentors and mentees.
“We are again incredibly grateful for this generosity,” she said. “Mountainfilm’s programming is inspiring, fascinating, incredible. We can’t wait to hear the stories from our mentors and mentees of all that they experienced at this year’s festival.”
As for Pelisson and Nieto, they are among the mentors and mentees planning to attend again this year.
“We’re going to review this year’s schedule and pick some movies and talks we want to attend,” Pelisson said. “And, if we are up to it, we are going to go to an outdoor movie at the park.”
“I’m very excited to go,” Nieto said. “Mountainfilm is so inspiring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.