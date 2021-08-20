If you’re lucky you won’t see them this year — at least, where you don’t expect them (for instance, in your back yard). The recent rains have meant good things for the foods that sustain black bears: acorns, and chokecherries and serviceberries. And don’t forget wild raspberries: indeed, “Anything with a berry they’re pretty excited about,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Terrestrial Biologist Alyssa Kircher said. The hope is that the relative abundance of food in the high country will keep bears away from humans this autumn. The animals are about to enter their busiest time of year — the feasting season — where (as a CPW press release puts it) “they will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.”
That’s an awful lot of time spent busily foraging — how many days could you go with just four hours of sleep? — and bears’ genetically hard-wired drive to chow down often brings them into contact with humans’ homes, for the simple reason that they’re hungry.
“Research shows that bears prefer natural sources of food. But they will find sources of human-provided food, if it’s available, which can become dangerous to humans,” CPW senior wildlife biologist Brad Banulis has said. “Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort.”
The best thing to do is not unwittingly tempt bears to drop by leaving smelly things around. They may not be even slightly stinky to you, but consider that a bear’s sense of smell is 700 times better than a bloodhound’s (bears are “believed to have the best sense of smell of any animal on earth,” according a report from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences says). “Keep your trash secured in your garage until trash day,” Kircher said. “Don’t keep dog food outside, and try not to keep any food at all in your car. Close the windows of your house at night, and lock the doors” (bears are extremely adept at breaking-and-entering). “The main attractant for bears right now is people leaving trash outside,” said Jamin Grigg, a senior CPW wildlife biologist who works in Southwest Colorado. “For those who have fruit trees in their yard, we encourage you to pick up and discard fallen fruit. It’s an easy thing to do. For folks who live in oak brush habitat, a lot of that Gambel oak” — also called scrub oak — “contains acorns which are starting to ripen right now, and bears are starting to hit those patches pretty hard. It’s possible that you might startle a bear.”
If you happen to stumble on a bear at close range, “Be kind of loud,” Grigg advised. “Make some noise, and back away slowly. Grizzly bears,” which are considered extinct in Colorado, “tend to be much more defensive and aggressive when startled. A grizzly’s response to being frightened is oftentimes to charge; a black bear’s is usually to run, even with cubs in tow. Though if there’s a tree around, they might send those cubs up a tree.”
If the humans are mindful about trash, many encounters are unlikely to occur.
“It’s actually a pretty good year for bears in terms of natural foods,” Grigg said. “The rains in Southwest Colorado have been pretty helpful for berry and acorn crops.” Soon, the eating-in-earnest will commence. “Over the next two months, between September and October, black bears are basically gorging themselves, taking on as much weight as they can. By late October, they’re starting to slow down, and heading more into the high country, and getting ready to den,” Grigg said. “Their metabolism slows down about 2-4 weeks before they enter the den, which happens by late November or early December.”
A den is not necessarily what you might imagine.
“Sometimes it’s a fairly substantial hole under tree roots, or in a cave,” Grigg explained. “Sometimes it’s more of a typical den. Sometimes it’s under a log, beneath the deck of a home where the owners aren’t staying there that winter. Bears often go back to the same den. It can be a generational thing; they might also return to a den their parents used.”
