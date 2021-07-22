“We’ve been living one leash apart for the past year,” says the narrator toward the end of a short, intense trailer for the 2020-2021 Bow Wow Film Festival, a series of short films “for the love of dog.”
“A leash apart” was (likely) a metaphor for the familiar six feet of socially distanced space, a hallmark of the pandemic. But if the past year was constraining for humans, it was a boffo time for hundreds of thousands of abandoned pets, which found forever homes.
Of course, the pets didn’t really ‘”find” their own abodes: they were led there by the many dedicated nonprofits whose passion lies in nurturing a profound and healing (perhaps never more so than last year) bond between humans and animals.
One of these groups is the Second Chance Humane Society, based in Ridgway; you may know it by its excellent thrift stores in downtown Ridgway and Telluride, where sales benefit homeless pets year-round. Beginning today, and through Aug. 6, is one of Second Chance’s most important fundraisers. Just like last year, it will again be (at least) “a leash apart” from others: the humane society’s auction will take place online, as will the screenings offered with its partner, the Bow Wow fest. “Folks weren’t thinking about making dog movies during a pandemic,” a press release for Second Chance notes, so for this year’s fest, “Bow Wow decided to select the most memorable films from the last five tours. There were almost 100 remarkable films to choose from. It wasn’t easy, but the team selected ones that will make you laugh, or cry (the good kind) and inspire you with stories that need to be shared.”
In addition to the films, you can bid on donated works of art, pieces of jewelry, and outsized, only-in-the-San-Juans adventures.
“We have beautiful Western artwork and sculptures” up for auction, said Second Chance staffer Leigh Robertson. “There’s a gorgeous ‘seabreeze’-pattern quilt, by one of our volunteers. I might have to bid on it myself. There are great gift certificates to local restaurants: Kate’s and Provisions in Ridgway, 221 South Oak and The Butcher & The Baker.”
There are also experiential events, including a tour on Ouray’s via ferrata, a West End Experience with Camp V, a stay at Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch, and a very special private pool party.
“How fun, right?” Robertson said. “It’s not the kind of thing you can do every day, have 10 dogs and 20 humans swim together at the Telluride pool.”
All the proceeds raised through the auction directly benefit Second Chance’s many programs in this region, one of which proved particularly popular (and helpful) in the pandemic, according to Robertson.
“We served over 300 pets and their owners last year through our low-cost medical clinics,” she said. “We’re trying to keep these services as inexpensive as possible for owners. Pet wellness checks are free, and vaccines and other services are offered at very low cost. Of course, we have to something coming in to offset the expenses, and the film festival and auction are wonderful ways to do that.”
The clinics take place “at our shelter in Ridgway, and the fire station in Nucla,” Robertson said. “Call us at 970-626-2273 for dates and times.”
To learn more about the Second Chance Humane Society, or to bid on auction items, visit adoptmountainpets.org. Purchase tickets for the Bow Wow Film Festival at bowwowfilmfest.com. Bidding opens at 8 a.m. July 23, and closes at 8 p.m., Aug. 6.; the film festival screens for the duration of the auction.
