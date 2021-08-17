A group of six people met in the courtyard of the Wilkinson Public Library for a basic first aid and CPR/AED certification course Monday. Most of the participants attended to renew their certification, as a person must renew their CPR certification every two years, per the American Heart Association.
Kevin Dunkak, owner of local company CPR World, led the course. CPR World specializes in “customized medical training for the workplace and wilderness,” according to its website cprworld.com. Dunkak became a CPR instructor in 1995 and has been teaching certification for over 20 years. CPR World is the only company in San Miguel County that provides CPR and wilderness first responder certification, he said.
“A lot of people need certification for their job, whether it’s guiding or day care workers, or even a massage therapist,” Dunkak added.
However, Dunkak sees the training as less of a job requirement and more of a “responsibility” to the community.
“Our goal is to empower people with some hands-on skills and knowledge so in a real situation they will do something,” Dunkak explained. “Just do something. Maybe all you do is provide psychological support. We want to make sure that they are confident in their skills, and they will do something instead of just being the average, American adult standing around.”
Dunkak has found that “kids will jump right in” compared to adults who fear liability and are afraid they will do something incorrectly.
“People who are certified are more confident and will act,” Dunkak said. “It’s cool because you even see their confidence build throughout their time in the course.”
In the past decade, Dunkak has seen an uptick in people signing up for CPR certification in San Miguel County. He attributed the increase to Mark Rosenthal.
“He was the proponent of the public access AED (automated external defibrillator) program,” Dunkak recalled. “This was 12, 13 years ago when there was not nearly the standard of care there is in the country as there is now. Back then, you didn’t see AEDs on Main Street Telluride.”
There are currently 47 AEDs available for public use in San Miguel County. A map of AED locations can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov and tellmed.org, the Telluride Regional Medical Center website.
As a mountain town, Telluride faces its own set of challenges regarding emergency situations, which places even greater pressure on those within the county to become certified, Dunkak said.
“In the bigger urban areas, you have quick access to all the medical services,” he added. “The closest cath labs (labs specializing in cardiac emergencies) are in Montrose or Grand Junction. It’s important to recognize the emergency early and do whatever you can to support that person physically and psychologically. But most of it is just going to be recognizing that they are having a stroke or that they’re having a heart attack, and they need advanced medical care at a hospital. Given the fact that care is much further away for us in a mountain town, then the initial recognition is that much more important.”
Debra Nunn, a Telluride local who has been renewing her certification for over 30 years, attended Monday’s event.
“I was first certified when I was 17 years old. I saved someone’s life when I was 19... and I just want to know what to do, that’s why I keep doing it,” Nunn said.
On average, Dunkak and his team at CRP World train up to 600 people annually. This number includes attendees of basic courses like CPR and AED, and more advanced courses like wilderness first aid and wilderness first responder certification.
“This year is looking to be a record year compared to 2018 and 2019, largely because the Forest Service is coming back, and Telluride Academy has had a large student turnover. We train and certify their staff,” Dunkak explained.
In the future, Dunkak said he would like to see a CPR certification as a requirement for teachers in public schools. He also hopes one day it will be included in the student curriculum.
Tia Uphoff, a local day care and Spanish teacher, has been renewing her certification since 1996 and reached out to Dunkak about holding a course.
“I heard good things about Kevin, so I started hounding him about teaching a class. This was the best course I’ve attended so far,” noted Uphoff. “I want to be the one on a plane that helps other people. I want to be the one when somebody asks, ‘Is there anyone here that can help?’ that can do something instead of nothing.”
