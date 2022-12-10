At the 2022 World Cup, Japanese fans caused a stir by helping to clean up the stadium after each of their team’s matches.
Even after Japan defeated Germany — a sizeable upset — the Samurai Blue’s supporters postponed their celebrations and instead took out garbage bags, filling them with trash from the stands.
With the rest of the world expressing surprise, Japanese fans simply shrugged and patiently explained to curious soccer correspondents that tidiness is an important element of their culture.
It’s been an interesting footnote to the action in Qatar, and a reminder of the Asian country’s distinctive culture and traditions.
It’s also an indication of the cultural adjustments — beyond the formidable adjustment of language — that members of Telluride’s Japanese immigrant community have had to make here.
Our Japanese community is teeny-tiny, currently numbering four after it doubled in size earlier this year when chefs Naoki Takahashi and Akira Fujii moved to town to work at the Japanese restaurant Kazahana.
They joined Tsubasa Yamada, who has lived here for eight years, and Maki Koike Jacobs, who moved to Telluride in 2020.
“Yes, we are a small community and yes, there are some cultural differences,” said Yamada.
She cited Japan’s gift culture as an example.
“In Japan, exchanging gifts — big or small, it doesn't matter — is very important,” she said. “When you visit your friends, go to your favorite restaurant (yes, for the chef or staff), go to your Pilates studio (for the instructors and staff), you bring a gift with you.”
Yamada, who is from Osaka, continued, “I figured it out after the first off-season. Some of my friends went [home] to a different state or country and they just told me about it. No gifts. I was very surprised.”
Akira, who was born in Yamaguchi prefecture and lived in Hiroshima before relocating to the American West 20 years ago, pointed to the scarcity of housing as something he had to get used to.
“If [Kazahana’s] owner did not help me with housing, I couldn’t live this town,” he said.
And then there’s pining for Japanese food.
“The most difficult aspect of living in Telluride is not having access to an Asian supermarket,” Tokyo native Koike Jacobs said. “Somehow, I've managed to source a lot of pantry items online.”
“The vegetables are expensive and there is no Asian grocery store,” said Akira.
Yamada agreed, saying, “I can't get the right ingredients to make a traditional Japanese meal for my son.”
Thankfully, Asian restaurant Pescado and newly-opened Kazahana, where Fujii works as the sushi chef alongside head chef Takahashi, provide much-needed flavors from home, as well as a favorite gathering spot.
“Having Pescado and now Kazahana has been wonderful,” Koike Jacobs said.
Added Yamada, “Kazahana is becoming a ‘chillax’ place for me. I am happy to have a place like that after eight years.”
As the lone Japanese person in town for six of those eight years, Yamada pointed out another challenge: the isolation that can bedevil immigrants newly arrived in an unfamiliar place.
“This place is isolated and far from Japan,” she said, adding that her burden felt particularly heavy as she adjusted to life after the marriage that brought her to Telluride ended.
Said Koike Jacobs of her own process of settling in, “I don't know if I’ve fully adjusted yet, but I do feel comfortable enough to call Telluride home.”
What has helped?
For Yamada, who is the manager at Telluride Truffle, it was the support of her boss, Patty Denny, and attending English classes that contributed to her feeling more at home.
She also pointed to getting involved in the local performing arts scene.
“I started dancing with the Telluride Dance Collective in 2018 and the Telluride AIDS Benefit in 2019,” she said. “Walking on the runway with confidence was such a challenge and that was exactly what I needed to keep living in this country.”
Koike Jacobs, who works remotely for a Japan-based art organization while also running her own business selling, sourcing and promoting Japanese art and crafts for private clients, credited family for easing the transition after she, her husband, Rick Jacobs, and their two young children relocated from Los Angeles.
“My sister-in-law, Wendy Jacobs Hampton, and her husband, Zach, and their two girls have been full-time residents here in Telluride for 30 years,” Koike Jacobs said. “They have introduced us to people we are now fortunate to call friends. Our lives would have been very different had it not been for them looking out for us, always.”
She added, “Rick also grew up coming here and was a ski instructor on the mountain during his college years, so he has family friends who have also been very helpful during our transition to being here full-time. We’ve also met some amazing people through our children’s school and their after-school activities.”
Fujii praised the friendliness of people here and, also, connecting with Koike Jacobs and Yamada, whom he met when each went to eat at Kazahana.
“Now we are good friends,” he said.
Koike Jacobs likewise cited friendly Telluriders as a helpful factor.
“Telluride has been such an amazing place to raise my family,” Koike Jacobs said. “We have so much to be grateful for — the warm and welcoming schools, the safe and beautiful environment, the abundance of after-school activities for the kids, Ski PE, kind and caring friends and people in general.”
Fujii added that he was blown away the day after that stunning upset of Germany in the World Cup.
“I was walking down the street and someone I didn’t know called out to me, ‘Chef, congratulations on Japan’,” he recalled in amazement. “Everyone here is very kind.”
