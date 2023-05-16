'The Quiet Epidemic'

“They’re tiny, clingy and hanging out on grass and shrubs near you,” a release from the hospital network in Colorado, UCHealth, reads.
“They” are ticks, and they’re worse than merely yucky: a tick bite can lead to debilitating longterm illness or in some cases, even death. The most frequently-reported tick-borne infection in the U.S. — and certainly the most notorious — is Lyme disease. Caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, the disease is transmitted by the bite of an infected deer tick. Caught early — the bite typically leaves behind a telltale bulls-eye, target-shaped rash — Lyme disease is easily treated with antibiotics.
Unfortunately, not everybody gets that rash. Telluride resident Judy Kohin, the former head of the Ah Haa School, is one who did. Kohin contracted Lyme disease from a tick bite she got while visiting her family on Cape Cod.
“I never saw a tick, but I had the classic bullseye rash, which was very lucky. It meant that I could be treated right away,” Kohin said. “The problem is that many people don’t see the tick, they don’t see the rash, and they don’t get diagnosed quickly.”
Kohin’s tick bite was nearly 20 years ago. Even with a swift diagnosis, she’s been dealing with chronic Lyme disease ever since.
“One of the reasons I still have chronic Lyme disease is, I wasn’t tested for a co-infection at the same time,” she explained. “It’s really important to do that. Lyme disease itself is caused by bacteria, but ticks can transmit dozens of diseases.”
“Ticks can carry multiple different infection-causing agents: bacterial, viral, parasites,” Steamboat Springs family medicine physician Dr. Phaedra Fegley, a staff member of the UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, said on UCHealth’s website.
The month of May is officially tick season in Colorado (Gov. Polis recently proclaimed it Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Awareness Month).
The most common tick in Colorado is the Rocky Mountain Wood Tick (and the American dog tick, which doesn’t transmit diseases to humans). The most common tick-borne illness is not Lyme, not by a longshot; here, the most frequent tick-borne illnesses are Colorado Tick Fever, and Tick-borne Relapsing Fever, according to UCHealth (Rocky Mountain tick fever is rare in Colorado).
“There are currently no reported and confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Colorado residents. All reported Lyme disease cases in Colorado have their origins in travel to areas of the country where Lyme disease is known to be present in the local tick population,” said Paul Galloway, communications manager in the division of Disease Control and Public Health Response at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
No one doubts — as Polis’ proclamation points out — that Lyme disease is spreading across the U.S.; that tick-borne diseases in general more than doubled between 2004 and 2016; and that roughly half a million cases of Lyme are diagnosed and treated in the U.S. each year.
More concerningly, as Polis’ proclamation also notes, “the rate of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases in Colorado is likely underreported, due to limited education and prevention awareness, limited surveillance activities and the difficulty of diagnosis.”
Tonight (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m., there will be a free screening at the Wilkinson Public Library of a documentary that makes the case that Lyme is much more common than the public may realize. Titled “The Quiet Epidemic,” and sponsored by the Colorado Tick-Borne Disease and Awareness Association, the screening takes place at 5:30 p.m. “I found out about this association and decided to get in touch with them,” Kohin said. “It wasn’t around when I was very sick. I get a lot of requests from friends of friends who reach out to me, who need basic information about how I got relatively better. I realized, there’s a film about this. I contacted the organizers and they said they’d love to screen it in Telluride.” (The movie can also be streamed on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Vimeo.)
“I think it’s great that there’s a film about tick-borne illnesses,” Grace Franklin, San Miguel County’s Public Health Director, said. “I’m thankful it’s one of those things that can be really impactful, if someone gets sick.”
“The local medical centers can help diagnose” tick-borne diseases, Franklin added. “The best prevention is wearing clothes that cover your body and do a skin check after a big hike.”
“There are many fewer Lyme ticks in Colorado, and I’m not as cautious here as I am when I go to the Eastern U.S.,” Kohin said frankly. “If I’m walking anywhere in New England, I’ll tuck my pant leg into my socks, I’ll spray my shoes with DEET, and I’m going to try not to brush up against any vegetation or grass."
"I think this screening offers a chance for our community to come together — and the greater community, and the country” (the film is screening widely right now) “to try to make people more aware of Lyme disease, to help lobby for more funding,” and to have more empathy for those who have chronic Lyme.
“What’s been the most challenging thing for me is, I’m an athlete and I have had to really reduce the amount I participate in Nordic skiing and hiking and biking” on account of chronic Lyme, Kohin said. “When I relapse, I feel like I have low-grade flu. I have a fever, crushing fatigue, and basically, I have to sit on the couch for half the day and can’t do anything physical. This can last a week. Everybody’s different: some people have joint pains.”
Lyme disease, Kohin said, “is really scary.”
