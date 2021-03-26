In the mountains near Crested Butte, Colorado, ecologist Dr. E. William Schweiger was conducting field research on the short-tailed weasel — also known as the ermine —when he spotted one hiding in a bush. It was a female, and one he’d previously captured for study and fitted with a tag and collar for research purposes. He watched the predator hunkering by the bush, a slinky critter likely weighing well under a pound.
Nearby, some swallows were collecting mud from a puddle when the weasel sprang from her hiding place. The swallows took flight, but one unlucky bird was too slow. In the blink of an eye, the female weasel leapt three or four feet into the air, nabbing the swallow midair.
Ermine —as they’re more commonly referred to in the winter when their coats turn white in snowy climates, save for the black tip of the tail — are highly effective predators, Dr. Schweiger explained, and that’s out of evolutionary necessity. They themselves may be voracious carnivores, but their small size also makes them a satisfying meal for several other predators, including owls, foxes, coyotes and mountain lions.
“Since they sit in the middle of the food web, they kind of have to punch above their weight class, if you will,” he said. “They’re well known for eating things three or four times bigger than them.”
Mark Caddy, Norwood district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, described the species as “ounce for ounce, one of the most vicious predators that I have ever witnessed.” For example, he noted that the critter is fond of breaking into chicken coops for a meal.
“You will know if a short-tailed weasel is getting into your chicken coop by their method of kill,” he said. “Generally, they will attack the head and remove it from the body.”
In another macabre habit, the ermine does not prefer to dig its own burrow, but rather moves into the burrow of its prey after dining. It will then use the leftovers of the meal — the unfortunate animal’s fur and skin — to line the walls of the burrow for additional insulation from the cold.
But this unarguably cute critter is hardly a villain — it just has to keep up with its intensely high metabolic needs, which require it to eat a significant percentage of its body weight each day. To do this, it has evolved to be a bold, confident and ferocious hunter. It also saves energy by reusing existing dens and staying warm with the pelts of its prey.
“All weasels are essentially a ribbon of muscle and energy. They do not store fat,” observed Eric Hynes, a local birding guide with a background in wildlife biology.
Their efficient hunting skills help keep the populations of small rodents in check, keeping the ecosystems where they live balanced. Both short- and long-tailed weasel species call the San Juans home, though weasels can be found all around the globe. While they may have earned a reputation as vicious predators, Hynes would prefer to see their adaptability and survival prowess celebrated rather than denigrated by common English-language usage of the term “weasel.”
“Calling somebody a weasel is considered derogatory … sneaky and sly,” he said. “I would like to see this usage change. Weasels are remarkably adaptive, capable, energetic and fascinating. I think being called a weasel should be a badge of honor!”
But weasels have also been valued by humans throughout the ages, most notably for their soft fur, especially in its white winter coat.
“Traditionally, ermine were trapped in the winter for their white fur which was used to trim house slippers and coats,” observed Dr. Garrett Smith of the Telluride Institute.
In the 15th century, Leonardo da Vinci even painted a famous portrait of a high-born lady cuddling an ermine, though exactly how she was able to pose for a portrait with the small but ferocious predator remains dubious.
According to Dr. Schweiger, the boldness of the diminutive mammals more than once left him scrambling for the nearest large rock for refuge from its ire upon being released from a live trap.
“They definitely have an attitude,” he said. “They would literally chase me down the trail. It felt kind of strange … here’s this little 300 gram weasel chattering and yelling at you, trying to get you.”
While the weasel, or ermine, is one of the cuter animals of the San Juans, Caddy noted that like all wildlife, if you’re lucky enough to spot one, it’s best to take photos or enjoy them from a distance and leave them be. Plus, if you happen to have an ermine as a neighbor, it just might help you avoid a mouse problem, free of charge.
