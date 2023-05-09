In its seventh year of serving first-generation college students, the mission of the Chang Chavkin Scholars Program, which operates under the umbrella of the Telluride Foundation, is to support high-achieving, rural students with requisite funding, resources and guidance to graduate from a four-year college. Culled from nine regional high schools, scholars are selected during their junior year, each receiving up to $15,000 per year for four years toward the cost of attending an accredited U.S. college. With the addition of Delta High School to the pool of potential scholars, the program has evolved from serving four students in its inaugural year to 10 students this year.
“We are fascinated by just how remarkable these students are,” program director Valene Baskfield said. “Every year we have scholars with new interests and dreams.”
A senior at Telluride High School, Tony Ordonez is the oldest of three children and has, over the years, held various jobs and currently works at The Peaks Resort & Spa.
“Tony grew up juggling work, sports and school,” Baskfield explained. “He shouldered heavy responsibilities in school and at home with grit and determination. He doesn’t let anything get in the way of getting a job done.”
Captain of the varsity lacrosse and basketball teams, Ordonez applied to larger universities across the country where he could study business and continue to play lacrosse. He will attend the University of Colorado Boulder this fall.
“I feel like my college options would have been limited (were it not for the program),” he said. “And maybe I wouldn't have attended any college (without it).”
Montezuma-Cortez High School senior Talon Johnson has lived in Cortez his entire life. With a passion for math and physics, Johnson will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he intends to study aerospace engineering.
“I look forward to delving deeper into my academic interests and gaining exposure to new fields,” he said.
“Talon has pursued taking things apart and putting them together from a very young age,” Baskfield added. “He has a deeply curious mind and can’t wait to join a learning community with others who share his passion for learning.”
Nucla High School senior Morgan Weimer spent most of her free time working on her family’s ranch, an experience she says she “wouldn’t trade for the world.”
Captain of the varsity volleyball and basketball teams, Weimer was familiar with the scholars program as her brother, Logan, is a Chang Chavkin scholar at the University of Wyoming. Weimer will attend Kansas Wesleyan University to play volleyball and study nursing.
“Morgan has a tireless work ethic and a giant heart,” said Baskfield. “She will no doubt bring comfort and healing to those in her care.”
Norwood High School senior Yoselin Hernandez, who enjoys math, art and playing volleyball, will attend Whitman College in Washington state to pursue a civil engineering degree.
“Yoselin is a deep thinker, a problem solver and an advocate for those who’ve experienced discrimination,” explained Baskfield. “As someone who is kind to everyone, she sets a standard for those around her to have greater awareness and compassion for each other.”
Montrose High School senior Gadiel Castillo will attend Colorado Mesa University to study accounting.
“Gadiel is dedicated to his education and his family and works hard in school and after school devoting himself to countless hours of work and sacrifice,” said Baskfield. “He wants to be the first in his family to graduate from college and create a path to a better life for himself and his family.”
Baskfield reported that 45 juniors from all nine of the program’s high schools submitted applications to the program this past winter. Earlier this month, a seven-person committee, including program founders Laura Chang and Arnie Chavkin, selected seven high school juniors to receive scholarships.
“Our founders Arnie Chavkin and Laura Chang are incredibly dedicated to the success of every scholar,” said Baskfield. “They participate in the interviews and scholar selections. We also meet once every month, often for several hours, to discuss current and relevant information about each scholar.”
The program saw its first three college graduates last year and expects three more to graduate this June. Baskfield said she’s always learning something new as scholar experiences are “ever-changing.”
“This past year we dealt with mental health issues that required us to learn about available resources, insurance plans and access given lengthy waitlists,” she explained. “We dealt with the challenges students face when, despite high academic achievement according to their high school transcripts, they weren’t academically prepared for college-level material. We learned that we could help students access resources and support to turn around poor sleep habits and make other lifestyle changes to support motivation and persistence.”
Ultimately, Baskfield is gratified by students “accomplishing more than they believed or realized they could.”
“It’s inspiring to witness their exuberance and growing confidence step by step as they work toward their dreams,” she said. “And get closer to becoming the first in their families to graduate college.”
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series on the Chang Chavkin Scholars Program. The second story will appear in the Thursday edition of the Telluride Daily Planet.
