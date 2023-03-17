Ready, set, go

The Cardboard Sled Derby, One to One Mentoring’s winter fundraiser, will take place on Saturday, March 25, beginning at 10:30 a.m., on the NASTAR Hill on the Telluride Ski Resort.
The sled derby is open to all 5-to-14-year-olds, including kids from across the region, as well as part-timers and visitors. Participants race their sleds, which must be handmade using just corrugated cardboard, paint, tape and glue, with string or rope for handles.
One of last year’s champions, Calvin Rocque, now 7 and a first-grader in the Dual Immersion program at Telluride Elementary School, said he plans to race again this year on the same sled that brought him victory last year.
Said Rocque, “Yes, I will be using the same sled again. Its name is Black Mamba — an all-black stealth machine. It’s gonna have some new details added this year, but I want to keep them a surprise.”
Is it a case of don’t mess with success?
“If it ain’t broke, no need to fix it,” Rocque replied.
For her part, One to One Mentoring Executive Director Tara Kelley said stoke is building among all involved with Saturday’s event.
“We are really looking forward to Saturday, and we can’t wait to see what the kids come up with this year,” she said.
The event raises funds to support One to One Mentoring’s work matching area young people with mentors and helping connect them and their families with resources and services.
To that end, the local business community is encouraged to sponsor the sleds. Businesses that donate $350 to $750 get to have their logo featured on one to five sleds, depending on their level of giving, as well as mentions from the emcees at the event and promotion in social and local media.
Kelley pointed out that One to One Mentoring, which never charges client families, relies on donations, grants and fundraisers to support programming.
“We genuinely couldn’t survive without the generosity of our community, and we are asking them again for their support,” she said. “We encourage everyone to turn out for One to One Mentoring in one way or another, whether you sponsor a sled, encourage your kids to get involved or simply attend this fun event.”
Hilary Taylor is a One to One Mentoring board member and a mentor. She typically works the event at the top of the racecourse and describes the atmosphere as “fantastic”.
“The kids put so much thought and effort into their sleds, which are colorful and beautifully designed,” Taylor said. “There are families and other spectators cheering from the sidelines. Some of us are ‘pushers’ — we get the kids started — and others are at the bottom of the hill. They're the ‘catchers.’ All in all, it’s a great day out and it supports a local nonprofit whose work for the kids in our community is more important than many people realize.”
And, as a winner in last year’s sled derby, does Rocque have any advice for his fellow competitors this year?
“Duck your head, the big pillows at the end can wallop you.”
For more information on One to One Mentoring’s Cardboard Sled Derby, contact Tara Kelley at 970-728-0885 or tara@onetoonetelluride.org. For information on participating, visit onetoonetelluride.org/fundraising-events/cardboard-sled-derby.
