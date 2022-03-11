A chance encounter on a train was the start of a long journey that will culminate in a musical tribute to a lost life in Salt Lake City. The unsolved murder of Robin Putnam has resonated not only with a bereft community and with his parents, Doug and Cindy Putnam of Rico, but with a pair of travelers who encountered Robin on that fateful journey. One of them, a professor of music, will be presenting his heartfelt tribute to Robin Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. the Daines Concert Hall at Utah State University, and Sunday, March 20 at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City. Requiem, Op. 9 by Maurice Duruflé will be performed as part of the Campbell Organ Festival, an annual event produced by Utah State University’s Caine College of the Arts.
Robin Putnam was born on April 4, 1987 in St. Louis County, Missouri and moved to Rico with his family in 1999. He graduated from Telluride High School in 2005.
Craig Jessop and his 8-year-old grandson were taking a journey on Amtrak’s California Zephyr from Marysville, California to Salt Lake City in July of 2012 they met Robin Putnam, whose destination was Grand Junction where his parents would pick him up for the ride home to Rico. Robin never made it, and his disappearance sparked an investigation that has yet to be resolved. Despite finding his remains alongside railroad tracks in Elko, Nevada in 2015, investigators are no closer to finding his killer. Jessop and his grandson were among the last people to see Robin alive. The Utah resident recalled the delightful young man they met on the train.
“During our short time together on the train, my grandson and I had many wonderful conversations with Robin,” Jessop said. “He was working on an animated film and showed us his sketchbook filled with illustrations and narratives of his project. We were fascinated and impressed by the beauty and skill of his art. He was a handsome, polished, polite, articulate, kind and sensitive young man. We felt like we’d made a new and very talented friend.”
Jessop disembarked at the stop in Salt Lake City, his adventure with his grandson concluded. Not seeing Robin nearby, the two departed without bidding him farewell. A few days later, when Doug and Cindy alerted the authorities of their son’s disappearance, Jessop was dismayed.
“We saw on the local TV evening news a picture of Robin with a plea for anyone who had seen him on the train to call the police immediately,” he said. “My grandson and I knew that it was our Robin.”
Though their encounter was brief, Jessop knew he wanted to honor Robin, who, at the time of his death, was studying animation at the California College of the Arts in Oakland, California. For next weekend’s concerts, he chose “Requiem, Op. 9” by the French composer, Maurice Duruflé,
“It was chosen because of my sabbatical work on Gregorian Plain Chant, which every movement of Durufle's Requiem is based upon,” Jessop explained. “I simply felt that Robin and his parents deserved this kind of tribute to his life. I wanted to honor him, and them, by dedicating our performance of the Requiem to his memory and to the memory of all missing and abused children.”
The Putnams will be making the trip to Salt Lake City to attend the performance, Cindy said.
“We are both really looking forward to meeting Craig Jessop, as he is the last person that Robin had a real conversation with in his life,” she said.
Learning that Jessop was intent on honoring the young man he’d so briefly met was profoundly impactful for the grieving parents.
“Our reaction when we heard that Craig wanted to do a Requiem concert to honor Robin, honestly, we were in shock and barely knew how to react to the news,” Cindy said. “We really don’t even know how to thank him for putting together these concerts to honor Robin.”
Jessop is hopeful the concert will provide comfort for the Putnams. And, he notes that music truly has the power to heal.
“There is scientific evidence that music has a profound influence upon our emotions and mental state,” he said. “We even have a Music Therapy program and degree at Utah State University. We have a 100 percent placement rate of all our graduates, as there is such a demand for music therapists in hospitals, rehab centers and nursing homes. There is no question that music has the power to heal our inner emotions and assist in the healing of our bodies by calming our minds.”
The Requiem will be performed by organist Bradley Hunter Welch with mezzo-soprano Aubrey Adams-McMillan and baritone Errik Hood. The Daines Concert Hall performance will be played on the Campbell Holtkamp organ, a nearly 50-year-old instrument that is the largest pipe organ north of Salt Lake City, according to the festival program. Jessop serves as Professor of Music and is the Steward of the Campbell Holtkamp organ.
The performances are part of programming comprising the Campbell Organ Festival, and take place Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. the Daines Concert Hall at Utah State University and Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City.
Ticket and concert information are at americanfestivalchorus.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.