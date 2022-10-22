This month, the San Miguel Resource Center (SMRC) is once again recognizing October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We have all heard the statistics: one in four women and one in seven men will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in their lifetime, and, on average, three women are killed every day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner.
This month we are reminded to not only mourn for those whose lives and safety were taken by domestic violence, but to also celebrate the tremendous progress victim advocates, law enforcement, medical providers and educators have made over the years, and connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.
“There is often a misconception in small, close-knit communities like ours that the threat of domestic violence is minor in our region,” SMRC Executive Director Laila Benitez said in a news release. “The undeniable truth is domestic violence is prevalent in our community, and we must start talking more openly with our friends, neighbors and families if we are going to stop the violence and make sure that those in need have access to resources and safe places to escape the violence.”
The economic downturn has had a devastating effect on local programs working to serve survivors of abuse. While a bad economy does not cause domestic violence, it can make it worse. Reduced income may make it impossible to move out of a shared home, especially when San Miguel County has limited affordable housing options. And increased stressors, such as financial instability, are known to contribute to rising numbers of interpersonal violence.
Despite these challenges, the incredible team of dedicated staff at SMRC wants to focus this month on a few of the heroes in the community who help the organization carry forward its mission of empowering and supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and promoting prevention education and social change.
CLIFFORD PASTOR
Since Clifford started volunteering with SMRC just under one year ago, he has already served over 900 hours on our 24-hour helpline. His flexibility, willingness to step up and active participation in the SMRC volunteer program makes him a stand out amongst a group of amazing volunteers. We are so fortunate to have Clifford as a volunteer advocate!
EMILY MCGOUGH
Emily has truly become the vanguard of our regional Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program. Not only was she one of the first nurses to complete the training, she has worked tirelessly to expand the program, further her professional development, and improve the process for future Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Her commitment to serving domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in our community is second to none and we are so honored to have her as a partner.
DAN COVAULT
On top of his tireless work to ensure his investigations hold offenders of sexual violence accountable, Dan is a committed and active member of our Coordinated Community Response (CCR) Team. Dan steps up to volunteer for subcommittee roles, participates in every meeting, and effectively communicates the work of the CCR team to the Sheriff’s Office. His leadership and expertise are so valuable to us and that’s why we chose him for our Law Enforcement Partner of the Year.
This year SMRC is proud to recognize two incredible educators and community partners in the West End School District: Mallory Hainey and Bri Bonacquista. Both Mallory and Bri support our Youth Violence Prevention Program by logistically facilitating our visits to the schools and by reinforcing our messages of consent, communication, and respect day in and day out. Thank you, Bri and Mallory, for all you do for your students, and for helping to build a community of non-violence and compassion. We couldn’t do it without you!
“We are incredibly grateful to these amazing partners for helping us provide a holistic approach to addressing domestic violence. SMRC is dependent on the volunteers, community members and financial generosity of our community,” Benitez added.
SMRC, founded in 1993, empowers and advocates for individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault through intervention and supportive services while promoting social change through prevention education and community awareness.
SMRC is here for anyone affected by domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out. The 24-hour helpline is 1-844-816-3915 or 970-728-5660. All services are free and confidential and include emergency safehousing, personal advocacy, legal and medical accompaniment, individual counseling, information and education, and financial assistance for basic needs, legal assistance, therapy and housing. SMRC advocates are here to listen, believe and support.
