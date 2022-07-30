Earlier this summer, a mentee with One to One Mentoring was eyeing a week-long summer program held at a prestigious California university for high school students with an interest in studying and pursuing a career in engineering.
The cost was proving a challenge, though.
The girl’s mentor reached out to One to One’s executive director, Tara Kelley, and program manager, Adrienne Christy, to see if the local nonprofit could help.
It turns out they could.
Not only did the organization provide a scholarship, but board members contributed individually and helped secure further donations from the community.
The upshot? The mentee was able to attend the program, describing it in a note to One to One board member Rosie Cusack as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that left her “more prepared to study engineering in college”.
A nonprofit whose remit runs the gamut from making and supporting matches between mentors and mentees to aiding client families in crisis to funding scholarships like this one, One to One Mentoring knows how meaningful such opportunities can be for a young person, according to Kelley.
“It makes us so happy we could do this for her,” she said of the mentee, a Telluride High School student. “It has truly changed her life.”
Funding these opportunities takes fundraisers, like One to One Mentoring’s Top Chef & Taste of Telluride, which will take place on Thursday, August 11 at the Peaks Resort and Spa.
It’s the first time since 2019 that One to One Mentoring has been able to hold its signature event.
“We’re back,” Kelley said. “Top Chef & Taste of Telluride is our biggest fundraiser. That we haven’t been able to hold it for the past two years has been tough for us.”
As in past years, the 2022 shindig kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor at the Peaks, where the Taste of Telluride takes to its usual perch in the Crystal Room and on the deck outside.
There, local restaurants, bars, bakeries, chocolatiers, caterers and more will serve up appetizers, desserts and cocktails for attendees, while DJ Castle spins the tunes.
Meanwhile, in the Legends Room, there’s the traditional Top Chef competition, Telluride’s take on the popular Bravo Network program.
Three local chefs, 2019 winner Jeff Donaldson of Backcountry Catering, Graeme Charles of Telluride Sleighs & Wagons and Christopher Reader of the Peaks Hotel and Spa, are set to receive the fabled basket of mystery ingredients, devised this year by local chef and caterer Bud Thomas and his daughter, Hazel, a college student and past One to One Mentoring mentee.
Each chef then has 30 minutes to prepare something for a panel of judges in the hope of advancing to the final round.
This year’s judges are Natalie Price, who has been a mentor of five years; Deborah Harvey, a mentor for six years; Jim Harley of Sawpit Mercantile; and Ross Martin, a past winner and chef/owner of The National and La Petit Maison.
Kelley noted, “Top Chef & Taste of Telluride is the only food and wine event this summer, which makes it extra special. It’s also a chance for people to really sample and enjoy our amazing, and amazingly diverse, local dining scene all in one night. We have 15-20 local establishments and caterers taking part in ‘Taste’, so people are in for a treat.”
This year’s event is dedicated to Mark Krasic, the popular and highly regarded local chef and owner of The Tunnel restaurant who passed away earlier this summer.
It was a move that was particularly personal for Kelley.
“Mark’s passing was incredibly sad,” she said. “He was a regular participant in the Taste of Telluride, but also, when I was undergoing chemotherapy, he made all the meals for my family. He was so passionate about the cooking that he was doing for us and went over and above what was asked of him. He was also such a talented chef and a great member of the community.”
According to Kelley, Chef Bud and Hazel plan to include some of Krasic’s favorite ingredients in the baskets for the Top Chef competition.
Tickets for the event — a regular sell-out pre-pandemic, says Kelley — are available from the One to One Mentoring website (onetoonetelluride.org).
The organization is also auctioning a table, the Golden Fork, whose lucky patrons get to sample the food from the Top Chef competition, as well as the offerings from the Taste of Telluride.
“All of the proceeds go to One to One Mentoring and support our work,” Kelley says. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone there. It’s obviously an important fundraiser for us — but it’s also fun. And delicious.”
Top Chef & Taste of Telluride takes place Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m. at the Peaks Resort and Spa. For more, go to onetoonetelluride.org.
