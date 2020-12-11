The open-enrollment deadline for purchasing health insurance is fast approaching.
Tuesday, Dec. 15 marks the final day to purchase (or renew) coverage on the state’s exchange effective January 1, 2021.
Over the past few weeks, the Tri-County Health Network has hosted both in-person and virtual events to help residents obtain coverage.
TCH’s insurance navigators are still available to assist, at no charge. You can make a free appointment by phoning 970-708-7096 or emailing info@tchnetwork.org. This said, Dec. 15 is not the final open-enrollment deadline for next year: Sign up anytime between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15 of 2021, and your 2021 coverage begins on Feb. 1. About 75 percent of those who sign up qualify for financial help with their monthly premiums. Individuals who earn up to $51,040 per year, or families of four with an average income of $104,800, all qualify.
If you have a monthly plan that you’ve been happy with over the past year, it still makes sense to shop. You’re likely to save money by doing so, instead of simply re-enrolling in your current plan. According to Connect for Health Colorado — the nonprofit health-insurance marketplace — enrollments on the state’s exchange “are trending higher.” “Initial enrollment totals” through Dec. 6 found that more than 148,000 Coloradans had already signed up for coverage next year. “More Coloradans are getting covered this enrollment period,” a press release noted, “as the pandemic grows in Colorado.”
The question is whether that coverage will remain in force through next year. Last month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case supported by the Trump Administration proposing to end the Affordable Care Act.
Justices Roberts and Kavanaugh “both signaled that they are likely to vote with the liberal justices to save the law,” Vox (and numerous other press reports) said at the time.
A ruling from the Supreme Court isn’t due until spring of 2021 at the earliest (and could come as late as early summer).
“Until then, we watch, and we wait,” said Georgetown University professor Katie Keith, who has followed the attempts to invalidate the ACA closely over the years, wrote on her Health Affairs blog. Though Keith agrees with the widely reported consensus — that much of the law is likely to be upheld — the Court “could invalidate a range of protections…from a handful of provisions to the entire ACA,” she pointed out. Indeed, were this to happen, Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins (who argued for dismantling the law in its entirety) suggested to the Court that “Congress and the states (should be given) some time to accommodate (the) interests” of the millions of policyholders who would stand to lose coverage.
Translation: Even in a worst-case scenario, were the ACA to be abolished entirely, no one would lose coverage overnight.
There is another reason the SCOTUS is unlikely to strip coverage away from millions, experts say: the pandemic. “No one knows what is going to happen with this ruling,” an insurance-industry sider says. “But from everyone I’ve talked to, no one expects the Supreme Court to be malicious and get rid of everything right now. It something were to happen (to abolish coverage), it would be more likely that the ruling would be, ‘This needs to go by 2022.’ No one expects things to be turned on their head in 2021.”
Bethany Pray, legal director for the Colorado Center on Law and Health Policy, agreed. “I think it’s highly, highly unlikely” that even in a worst-case ruling, “they’d be able to dissolve everything right away,” she said. “Just based on arguments before the court, invaliding the law is a very slim possibility. It’s more likely that an aspect of it,” such as the mandate, “would be invalidated, but the rest of the law would stand.
“I don’t think there’s a reason to worry that coverage purchased for this coming year will disappear at all in 2021,” she summed up. “The much better course of action is to go ahead and get covered. You have a much better chance of needing health insurance” — particularly in a pandemic that is expected to worsen over the next few months — “than your plan has of disappearing overnight.”
