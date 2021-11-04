San Miguel County voters were in sync with statewide results in rejecting three proposed measures on Tuesday’s ballot. Both Amendment 78 and Proposition 120 failed soundly, though in the county, Proposition 119 was just narrowly defeated. County voters turned Prop 119 down 1,350 to 1,306, according to county clerk Stephanie Van Damme’s unofficial results. Statewide, voters said no to Prop 119 more convincingly, with 741,835 casting no votes to 621,488 in support.
Proposition 119 was a measure that would have raised the sales tax on recreational marijuana to fund out-of-school programs such as tutoring, mental health counseling and arts enrichment programs. Intended to provide funding to economically disadvantaged students, the measure was criticized on a number of points, among them the lack of oversight for a new administrative body overseeing and disbursing the revenues, concern that it would give public money to private providers, and that rather than resorting to this proposal, funding for Colorado’s K-12 public schools should be bolstered instead. It was opposed by the Colorado Association of School Boards and the Colorado Parent Teacher Association.
Consultant and former county commissioner Joan May came out against all three of the state ballot questions, including Prop 119, in her annual, pre-election email to voters.
“This is a voucher program, meaning that it would divert funds from the public education system to subsidize private education,” May said.
Telluride schools Board of Education president Stephanie Hatcher said the proposition presented numerous issues.
“While Prop 119 sounded like it would benefit Colorado public school children, it was fraught with issues and that is why the Colorado School Board of Education came out against it,” Hatcher said in an email to the Daily Planet. “If passed, it could undermine Colorado public schools by diverting money to private institutions that are not required to have the same policies and standards as public schools. As a result, like any club, these private entities could effectively discriminate against or selectively admit children based on race, sexual orientation and immigration status, among others. In the realm of public schools, we like to see public funds benefitting students and educators directly. Unless there is whole level of bureaucracy that sits atop private organizations, there are no assurances that public funds will be maximized to the of benefit students.
“At Telluride School District, our data shows significant, if not entire, rebounding from COVID-related losses, and we just ended our first quarter. This demonstrates just how strong and nimble our public schools are in Telluride. We should hug a teacher and be grateful for the enduring quality of education we offer for free and to all students in Telluride.”
Additionally, those in the recreational cannabis industry stood against it, citing concern that the proposed phased increase in marijuana sales taxes — from 15 percent to 20 percent in three years — would drive consumers to the unregulated black market.
May also came out against Proposition 120, a measure that sought to lower property taxes. She cited its limits on just which properties would even qualify and said its passage would prove deleterious to the state’s budget.
“Attempts to slash property taxes … would result in a billion dollar Colorado budget shortfall each year,” May said. “It only applies to certain types of property classifications.”
School officials in districts funded largely by property taxes, such as those in Eagle and Pitkin counties, also stood in opposition to the proposed measure.
State voters rejected the proposed change to the Colorado Revised Statutes by a 56.62 percent to 43.38 percent margin. In San Miguel County, voters were even more staunchly opposed, nixing the measure by a 65.10 percent to 34.90 percent margin.
The third state ballot issue, Amendment 78, was also denied by voters statewide and in San Miguel County. The amendment to the state constitution, if passed, would have given state lawmakers more oversight on how to spend money from the federal government and from lawsuit settlements.
“This measure would require the Colorado General Assembly to appropriate all state spending, repealing the ability for the state to spend custodial funds that they gain from the federal government,” May explained.
The measure, placed on the ballot by the conservative fiscal nonprofit Colorado Rising Action, was trounced by county voters by a 65.41 percent against to 34.59 percent margin. State voters rejected it, too, with 754,383 voters opposed and 584,412 in support.
According to the Colorado Sun, “The Colorado General Assembly has an appropriation process to decide how state tax revenue is spent each year, but certain non-state sources like federal grant money, private donations and other ‘custodial funds’ from outside the state government aren’t subject to that process.
“For example, the $1.7 billion in federal relief dollars that Colorado received last year from the CARES Act wasn’t subject to the legislative appropriation process. It was spent by Gov. Jared Polis’ office through an executive order, angering Republicans who complained they were left out of the decision-making.”
For complete local election results, visit the elections page at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. For state results, visit sos.state.co.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.