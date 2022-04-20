The Telluride Town Council call-up of the Voodoo Lounge Affordable Housing Project proved lengthy. After more than five hours of discussion of the town-owned project, slated for construction on the southeast corner of Willow Street and East Pacific Avenue, council continued the discussion to Monday. Three hours have been scheduled to render a decision, beginning at 9 a.m.
Council, which called up the project from where it was in the preliminary approval stages before the Historic and Architectural Review Commission (HARC), heard three hours of public comment and a presentation from the applicants, Maura Turmbull and Todd Kennedy of CCY Architects, Tuesday morning. They then took up the matter again at the conclusion of its packed agenda. The evening session focused on the list of 14 conditions HARC had recommended at its March 16 meeting, eliminating three of them, and retaining six of the conditions. Monday’s continuance of the call-up will focus on the remaining five.
The project, which includes a proposed 29 units of affordable housing, plus commercial and public space, has been in the review process since early this year, when HARC held a special meeting to discuss the project and design. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) then reviewed and approved a conceptual planned unit development design, which included a 40-foot height for a portion of the building. At another special meeting in February, HARC had a site walk with story poles erected and had its first review of the project, which the board continued to March 16. They did approve the demolition of a non-designated shed and the Voodoo Lounge studios at that meeting. The March 16 meeting resulted in a continuance of the review to April 20 with 14 conditions, largely related to the project’s mass and scale. On March 24, P&Z approved the preliminary PUD and preliminary subdivision. The next day, Town Council exercised its right to call up the project, a move that drew frustration and threats to resign en masse from most of the HARC board.
Council members spent some time Tuesday explaining why they chose to call up the project in the first place. Council member Geneva Shaunette said she was surprised the project was not approved March 16 and that she felt some members of HARC discussed items “outside of its purview” on March 16, including comments about the project’s affordable housing component.
“The one that stuck with me because it was really upsetting to me was ‘I don’t see why ceiling heights need to be so high for an affordable housing project,’” Shaunette said. “I found that really inappropriate, not to mention insulting to our local families and community members. I don't think that HARC should be discussing in a meeting why free market residents deserve a higher ceiling than someone who's living in deed-restricted housing. None of that is appropriate for a HARC meeting.”
Council member Adrienne Christy agreed and added that the preliminary review process should be focused on mass and scale, and thus the timing of the call-up was appropriate. She also addressed a rallying cry some have made in public comment about “saving the soul” of Telluride.
“With regard to saving Telluride or Telluride’s soul or Landmark District and all of those different things, that language has been used as an argument against this project in some ways, and I just want to remind people that it could also be used in its defense,” Christy said.
The purpose of affordable housing, she pointed out, particularly within town limits, achieves community sustainability and vibrancy.
Mayor DeLanie Young, originally not a signatory to the call-up, said she eventually signed on as “an act of solidarity with my council,” and she said, like Shaunette and others, was concerned about some on HARC addressing issues outside the purview of their review guidelines.
“I was under the impression that there was, in fact, ex parte communication occurring with HARC members on this project, which was extremely upsetting and concerning,” Young said. “HARC was consistently going outside their lane, so to speak, and asking about things that were not in their purview.”
When council reconvenes Monday they can take one of four actions: remand it back to HARC (which few on council expressed an interest in doing), approve with conditions, continue the matter to a future meeting or deny the application.
In the evening session, council was of a mind to retain conditions 2, 3 and 4, which relate details on just how the historic shed on the site would be rehabilitated. Condition 1, “Enhance the pedestrian scale at the ground level of the gabled modules facing Pacific Ave.” will also remain. Condition 11 recommends setbacks on the third floor of the project’s alley side. Those will also remain. Condition 14, which the project’s applicants said was an oversight, calls for bicycle parking onsite.
Council jettisoned conditions 7, 9 and 10, rejecting HARC recommendations for an increased setback on Pacific Avenue near the blue crib, known as the Good Time Society building, as well as a height reduction along Pacific Avenue and a defined entrance to Willow Street.
The remaining conditions mostly address setbacks related to the perceived mass and scale of the building.
For packet materials and information on how to join the Zoom meeting Monday, go to telluride-co.gov.
