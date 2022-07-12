On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Brenden Joel Hartshorn passed away at the age of 28. Brenden is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Although his time on this earth was short, his family knows that they will see him again because they are sealed together forever as a family. Brenden’s values and spiritual nature always guided him back to his foundation of family and his knowledge that families are forever.
Brenden was born on February 2, 1994, in Spokane, Washington, to Joel and Debra (Peters) Hartshorn. His younger years at home involved adventures with his five siblings, playing baseball, and wrestling. Moving throughout Washington, Idaho, and Montana as a child, he connected with others and created friends wherever he went, touching lives in all the places he lived. He graduated from South Kitsap High School in 2012.
Life after high school continued between the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. A jack of all trades, he worked as a lifty at Crystal Mountain, a bathroom installer, a zipline guide, a ranch hand, a snowmaker, and finally a geographic information system developer at Telluride Ski Resort.
His most treasured adventure started when he became a father to his son Conrad Rhythm Hartshorn on Aug. 22, 2019. Buying his first home the following year, he planted roots in Norwood, Colorado. Brenden continued to share his love of life by teaching Conrad skills like snowboarding, rock climbing, and cooking pancakes.
He received his Software Development Degree in 2021.
Brenden’s friends and family knew him for his infectious smile and vibrancy for life. He knew how to make others feel loved and welcome and enjoyed making new friends and exploring life. Known for being a hard worker, he always sought ways to improve and challenge himself. Barring even a fear of heights, he grew to love rock climbing. He loved to play hard and adventure through snowboarding, backcountry skiing, international travel, white water rafting, fishing, and dirt biking.
Brenden’s compassion and love for serving others was well established through his friends, family, and community with the common understanding that Brenden was always there when someone needed him. He mirrored this through his love for animals, adopting dogs with special needs.
Brenden is survived by his son Conrad, his parents Joel and Debra Hartshorn, his two brothers Simon and Logan, and three sisters, Morgen, Madelyn, and Alysha.
Celebration of life arrangements will be announced at a later date.
