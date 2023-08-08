Make it an eco-fest

Do you enjoy great jazz, appreciate a fun free Telluride music festival, and care about helping the environment, all at the same time?
Volunteer to be a part of the Zero Waste team and earn a day pass — or a festival pass — to Telluride Jazz this weekend. (You could have done the same at the 50th edition of Telluride Bluegrass. For that matter, you can assist at the upcoming Blues & Brews Festival, in September.)
You’ll not only have a good time, you’ll be contributing to a collective effort that has substantially reduced the fest’s carbon footprint. Last year, for example, thanks to the Zero Waste crew, the majority of the waste generated at the festival was diverted, said Tyler Simmons, a coordinator for Eco-Action Partners.
“Zero Waste Coordinator” is Simmons’ official title.
“I prefer Waste Reduction Coordinator,” he said. “It’s more descriptive. ‘Zero Waste’ sounds a little pretentious” (indeed, if a zero-waste lifestyle was readily attainable, we would be living on a different planet).
Waste reduction is a fine goal, and exactly what Simmons — assisted by a group of volunteers — has helped Telluride Jazz to achieve over the past few years.
In 2022, for example, “we diverted 55% of the waste that was generated at the festival,” he said.
Pre-pandemic, that number was even a little higher: “In 2019, we diverted 60%.”
This year, the gains to the planet could be even greater, because “We have a new composting facility, 3XM Grinding and Compost, located closer to Telluride than the one we had before,” he said.
The closer to Telluride, the less fuel is required to ferry the waste, and (therefore) the less of a negative impact on the environment.
“As a lot of people are aware, recycling is not the be-all and end-all, especially because things have to travel a long distance just to get recycled,” Simmons pointed out. “The best idea is to compost ‘short-use’ products” — the type festivals generate in great abundance, such as plates, cups, utensils and more.
The type of composting EcoAction does “is not your backyard farm” type of composting — as Simmons put it — “where you can’t compost meat and dairy and that sort of thing. The companies we use grind up this compost: in addition to foods, they can accept plastic, polylactic-acid compostables, such as cups and forks and knives labeled ‘compostable.’”
“Our mission,” he added simply, “is to reduce waste and divert waste from the landfill,” where it emits methane. “That’s the biggest reason we care about composting: It sequesters carbon, as opposed to emitting methane.”
Volunteer educators who choose to work with the Zero Waste team not only instruct guests to dispose of an item in a bin marked “Compost,” “Recycle” or “Landfill.”
Just as importantly, they inspire passersby with their work. (You might describe their friendly instruction at the prominently placed bins near the entrance/exit points — along with the onlookers who witness it — as a show within a show.) The impression, and the truth, is that this highly visible disposal ritual makes for a much more earth-friendly fest than it might otherwise be, thanks to the commitment to composting and recycling.
“We’re educating people with the intention of diverting waste, so that when we ‘festivate,’ we reduce our waste. It makes for a cleaner festival,” Simmons said. “It’s responsible enjoyment.”
Telluride Jazz solicits volunteers for numerous positions each year, “but this one really is fun,” he added. “You’re not parking cars; you’re not in a tent doing your job. You’re not collecting trash. You’re watching and enjoying the music, and promoting waste reduction and composting.”
Simmons said volunteer shifts are available Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
“The Monday shift is really cool,” Simmons said. “One of the biggest things we’ve been doing on Mondays, for the past five years, is taking all of the leftover food from the caterers, and some of the food from the vendors, out of refrigerated Shamrock trucks and delivering it to the Angel Baskets food bank in downtown Telluride. Sometimes there is so much food leftover, that it ‘flows down’ to food banks in Norwood, Nucla, even Dove Creek and Ridgway” — an example of having fun as a free fest attendee, and doing good at the same time.
“We’re doing our best and enjoying the fest,” Simmons said.
Reach him at ZeroWaste@ecoactionpartners.org if you’d like to assist.
