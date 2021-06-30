In filling three open seats, the Mountain Village Town Council general election concluded Tuesday night with the re-election of incumbents Jack Gilbride and Patrick Berry. Newcomer Harvey Mogenson won the third seat, which was available after current council member Natalie Binder chose not to run for another term. All three will serve four-year terms.
Gilbride lef all seven candidates in votes with 230, followed by Berry (228) and Mogenson (131). First-time candidate Dustin Clements, who campaigned on behalf of the working class, finished one vote behind the third spot, with 130 votes. Longtime local Heather Knox received 105 votes, while Yvette Rauff and Douglas Tooley finished with 81 and 34 votes, respectively.
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, no official recount was requested by any of the candidates, town clerk Susan Johnston said in explaining the process if a recount were to occur.
“The town is required to follow state law with respect to recount procedures. In this case, any interested party, including a candidate, may submit to the town clerk a written request for a recount,” she said in an email. “This request must be filed with the town clerk within 10 days after the election. Any requested recount will be conducted at the expense of the party making the recount request.”
Of the 961 Mountain Village ballots that were issued, 342 ballots were cast by mail or in-person for a 38.13 percent voter turnout, the town shared Tuesday evening.
The newly elected council members will be sworn in at the July 15 Mountain Village Town Council Meeting, during which town council members will also appoint the position of mayor and mayor pro-tem.
The trio will join current council members Laila Benitez, Dan Caton, Pete Duprey and Marti Davis Prohaska. Benitez and Caton are currently mayor and mayor pro-tem, respectively.
Leading up to the election, Gilbride and Berry both stumped for continuing their work on council by focusing on upcoming projects like the
Expansion of the Village Court Apartments (VCA) that has been previously approved.
“The reason I would like to continue is the current council has done a really good job, especially during COVID. One of the things that have come out of that whole process is this town is very fortunate to have the employees and staff that it has,” Gilbride said during a candidate forum. “ … There are many things that are left to be done that are really important. Some of them are very expensive.”
Similarly, the comprehensive plan amendment process, which was recently launched, will further affect future town decisions, including plans for the new regional wastewater treatment plant and securing a funding mechanism for gondola operations.
“The comp plan for me is top priority because I think that is going to be that trickle down guidance that helps inform decisions that are made on the wastewater treatment plant and gondola,” Barry said during the forum.
Mogenson, whose career in financial services includes working for the U.S. Treasury Department, has lived in town full-time for six years, though he’s owned a home here for the past 12 years.
“Although I have no prior political experience, I have experience with nonprofits for many years and currently I am on the board and the treasurer for a performing arts organization and venue in Brooklyn, New York, called National Sawdust. My other qualifications are my professional training and experience in finance,” he shared in his candidate bio. “At both EY and Morgan Stanley, I achieved senior-level positions, which required that I not only use my technical knowledge and experience but also to use managerial and leadership skills.”
During the June candidate forum Mogenson said he’d bring a Midwestern “common sense and practicality” to council in listening to constituents and learning from the current council members.
“I have a simple, but boring, answer, I love Mountain Village and I want to give back to my community,” he said. “I would not describe myself as a one-issue candidate. I want to learn, I want to understand the issues and make the best decision possible on behalf of the residents.”
For more information about the election results, contact Johnston at mvclerk@mtnvillage.org.
