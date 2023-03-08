“It looks like you could see good, double-digit amounts” starting Friday, Dan Cuevas said.
The National Weather Service technician was talking Telluride snowfall: “A good shot of snow in the forecast,” as Cuevas put it. “Friday, Friday night, Saturday,” Cuevas went on. Conditions were sounding better and better. “Things don’t look excessively cold, because this storm is coming in more from the west,” he said. “Highs will probably be in the 30s, but at your elevation, it will fall as snow, not rain.”
“Some of the high peaks should have 20 inches or so by Sunday morning.”
The Telluride Ski Resort will take it. After delays stemming from “a limited specialized labor pool,” as the Daily Planet has reported, the new high-speed quad Lift 9 — dubbed Plunge Express — is open, running, and a hit with locals and guests.
Then last Thursday, Lift 10 shut down.
"In order to avoid this very thing that we'd been experiencing, our maintenance team had the engine rebuilt last summer," Latcham explained. "Unfortunately, the vendor we partnered with provided a faulty rebuild, and one of the main motor bearings that was installed, failed. This should not have happened."
The trouble was, “The bearing is not (readily) accessible,” and maintenance crew only became aware of the problem this season after the bearing was stressed by pulling guests up the 10,5000-foot-long lift. “The bearing was replaced, and the lift was put back in service … but it was found that the motor developed a vibration that the lift could not accept for an extended period,” Latcham said.
Several times, Lift 10 had to be shut down, and riders safely offloaded. By Thursday morning, “when another bearing blew out, then we knew,” Latcham said. The motor itself would have to be replaced.
“Lift 10 is a critical lift; it serves the majority of our beginner terrain, and offers ski-in, ski-out access for many of our guests,” Latcham said. Kenny King, head of the lift maintenance department, soon found another motor “of the same type and vintage” as Telluride’s Lift 10. “There aren’t a lot of these; Doppelmayr partnered with Toshiba to make them, and they were only manufactured for three years,” Latcham said. “Another resort graciously offered us the use of their motor to finish the season.”
Mountain personnel worked 36 hours straight last weekend to replace the old motor with the newer one. “We got it here quickly,” Latcham said. “By Friday, we had the old motor out. On Saturday, we installed the new motor.” By Sunday, Lift 10 was running, “and we opened for the rest of the season.”
Just in time, too: “March is historically our snowiest month,” Latcham said. “We already have a good base, and a lot of our upper terrain is already open. Once you get skier compaction on that terrain, it’s easier to maintain. It’s easier to mitigate avalanches.” As a Telski employee, Latcham has a choice of when to ski. He said this is his favorite time of year.
“We apologize for the inconvenience (caused by) the loss of the use of Lift 10” last weekend, he said. “It is our goal to have all our lifts safe and available as much as we possibly can. The ski area, and Lift Maintenance in particular, take great pride in delivering a seamless experience for our guests and employees. These are large machines with many parts, any of which can fail, and our personnel are tasked with a vast amount of preventative maintenance. Lift 10’s motor rebuild was a large one of those tasks.”
