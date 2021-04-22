The San Juan Mountains are a spectacular place to live, boasting an unparalleled landscape of natural beauty that can be enjoyed simply while walking down the street in Telluride. To top it off, the Telluride region sits just a stone’s throw away from multiple national parks, home to red sandstone deserts, plunging canyons and even rolling sand dunes smack in the middle of North America. This week through Sunday, the National Parks Service celebrates the country’s 63 national parks during National Parks Week, with daily themes, virtual events and, of course, a standing invitation for all to come enjoy the wild spaces the parks have to offer.
Mesa Verde National Park, just outside of Cortez, lies just a little more than an-hour-and-a-half’s drive from Telluride. Nestled in the dramatic landscape of desert cliffs and expansive vistas, the park is home to the rich archeological and cultural history of the Ancestral Pueblo people, who built bustling communities in the cliffs and on the mesas for over seven centuries. Visitors can both drive and hike to visit ancient dwellings and guided tours are required for some sites. Due to COVID-19, some operations may be subject to change, and it’s best to check with the visitor center before going.
“One thousand five hundred years ago, Ancestral Pueblo people began to set down permanent roots here on Mesa Verde, and for the next 700 years, generations of people called this place home,” says park ranger TJ Atsye, a Laguna Pueblo woman and a direct descendant of the people who used to live in Mesa Verde, in a narrative podcast that visitors can listen to while visiting the park’s sites. “In the 1200s, they moved on. I would like visitors to know that we didn’t just leave and disappear. When the ancestors left Mesa Verde, they migrated toward the south, where we still live today in 21 pueblos in the states of New Mexico, Arizona and Texas.”
Last fall, Telluride residents Chris Dickson and Emma Christensen visited the park, and Dickson was struck by the region’s populous past.
“There were more people living in the Four Corners region back then as compared to now,” he recalled learning during his visit. “That blew my mind.”
Gaining an understanding of the history of the Indigenous people who built these thriving desert communities, he observed, helps to “tell the whole story of the land.”
“While the mining structures of Telluride have not withstood even 120 years of existence, these structures on Mesa Verde have been around for 700 to 800 years,” he said.
Meanwhile, just an hour-and-a-half’s drive in the opposite direction from Telluride, National Parks fans will find themselves at the entrance to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park near Montrose. The park’s website calls it “big enough to be overwhelming, still intimate enough to feel the pulse of time,” with a steep, narrow canyon plunging nearly 3,000 feet through 2 million years of geologic action to the Gunnison river below. Named the “Black Canyon” for the fact that some parts of the narrow gorge are reputed to receive only 33 minutes of sunlight per day, the Black Canyon is breathtakingly dramatic, offering hiking, camping, fishing and even rock climbing to intrepid visitors.
While peak season for national parks occurs during the summer, Telluride resident James Ostrow and his fiancee Ali Griswold decided to check out the Black Canyon of the Gunnison in January, and found the park quiet, blissfully uncrowded and perfect for a winter cross country ski on the park’s groomed trails tracing the rim of the canyon.
“It’s such a unique landscape,” Ostrow said of the park. “It’s a hidden gem close to home. It's easy to always say I'll do it next year, but when you actually go, you can’t believe you’ve never been.”
If you’ve got that offseason box canyon fever and a longer road trip sounds enticing, a trip to the Great Sand Dunes National Park, northeast of Alamosa in south central Colorado, offers a wild landscape of vast sand dunes in the middle of the continent.
Perhaps some half a million years ago, according to scientists’ latest research, a massive lake once carpeted the valley floor between the San Juan Mountains and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. When the lake receded suddenly, it left behind large amounts of sandy sediments along with sand from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. As the valley’s lakes took their final curtain call, the winds stepped into center stage, charging across the landscape and whipping up what now stand as the tallest sand dunes in North America.
“The dunes start right at the base of the mountains, majestically sprawling out in front of you for miles and miles,” said local EMT Jenna Rasmussen, who recently camped near the park with her boyfriend Joe Henley. “And the wind. It was so windy on top of the ridgeline that you could lean your body into the wind and it would hold you up.”
To that end, she recommended visitors bring sunglasses and a buff to cover one’s face and to forgo a hat, as “you’ll probably lose it to the wind gods.”
If you do make the trek to the park, she said, make sure to make the trek to the top of the dunes.
“Hike to the top,” she said. “It’s so worth it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.