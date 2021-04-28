In this March 3 file photo, people wearing face coverings as a precaution against COVID-19 walk through a shaft of light on a street in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)