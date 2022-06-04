If you despair of the state of the world today, look no further than the Telluride valley to top the tank up on hope and gleaming possibility. A posse of young, female entrepreneurs have taken a simple idea — selling cool bracelets — to a whole new level. The collective is called Moonbeam Girl and in addition to furthering their own vision, their business acumen left them with enough money to award a $1,000 scholarship to a 2022 Telluride High School graduate. And this is only the beginning.
Moonbeam Girl, explained CEO Lola Randall, began as a tight-knit group of friends in the local Girl Scout troop.
“We originally started as the 6th grade Telluride Girl Scout troop making bracelets to raise money to go to Space Academy this June,” Lola said. “Once we reached our goal in December, we realized that we really enjoyed business so we got together and wrote a business plan, developed workflow, and wrote job descriptions. We realized that our hearts were no longer in Girl Scouts and we began the production of Moonbeam Girl.”
The girls all share a love of STEM studies — Science, Technology, Engineering, Math — and the business is named, sort of, after that interest.
“I wish I had a really great story about how we got this name, but the truth is that since we started with Space Academy we wanted to carry on the space theme and this name was catchy, seemed to fit our vibe, and the website was available,” Lola explained.
The business was born on the sales of bracelets. They are one size fits all, water resistant, in fun colors, adorned with charms of gears, to moons and stars, to llamas. According to Lola, they sold remarkably well, and they will continue to be available this summer and beyond.
“Due to town’s regulations we had to keep the price at $10 or less, this way we could sell them on the sidewalk without a permit or having to pay taxes,” she said. “To date, we have sold about 400 bracelets.”
Caroline Merritt serves as Moonbeam Girl COO. She and Lola visited Telluride Town Hall to learn about the town’s regulations regarding the sales of merchandise within town limits, a crucial step in keeping their burgeoning business on the up-and-up. Caroline said that their role as philanthropists — the STEM scholarship awarded to Sarah Ireland — would be a way to carry forward their enthusiasm for girls in STEM.
“Helping others is important to us because we feel that by giving a scholarship to a girl in STEM education will inspire others to do something similar, creating a stronger and more encouraging environment,” Caroline said.
The criteria for selecting the first scholarship recipient was simply opening it up to any girl pursuing a degree in STEM, said Lola, and it dovetails with the business mission statement: “Moonbeam Girl hand makes and sells bracelets to fund STEM. education for girls.”
“We asked a Moonbeam Girl specific question, ‘Why are you pursuing a degree in STEM and how do you plan to empower other girls to follow their passions for STEM?’”
The girls have truly enjoyed working together as a group.
“The thing that is most fun about working together as a group is being able to be together and do it for a good cause,” Caroline said.
For Moonbeam Girl, Twirler Hazel Noel, (a role, like Slider, Charmer, Trimmer and Packaging, that is associated with the manufacture of the bracelets) the support of working as a group is invaluable.
“It’s enjoyable to have each other’s back because it helps you have some backup, like if something in your life is changing or went wrong they would always be there for you,” Hazel said. “This group of girls has so much compassion and empathy, we support each other and lift each other up.”
Charmer Emmeline Prohaska agreed that having one another’s back was an asset to the group’s strength, in addition to accountability and having another set of eyes on their projects.
“(Working as a group means there’s someone) to correct your errors and to help you work in an orderly fashion,” Emmaline said.
For Slider Jayne Takacs, it’s simple.
“To achieve our goals.”
Maddy Charleston, Packaging, said the group dynamic is crucial for “collaborating with each other to make a positive impact in our community such as giving a scholarship to a local senior.”
Moonbeam Girl also counts Charmer Vivian Julia, and Girl Scouts Lillie Pearl Williamson and Thea Bordogna as dedicated business partners.
The business’s philanthropic efforts are a way of giving back.
“Philanthropy is important to us because the community has been so generous with us and has really supported our passions for STEM,” Lola explained. “We wanted to give back to the community by creating an opportunity for other girls to follow their passions for STEM as well.
As with any successful business, Moonbeam Girl is as focused on the future as well as the present. The team envisions expansion of both product and sales opportunities.
“Our vision for the future of Moonbeam Girl is to sell at the Farmers Market next summer so that we can continue to offer scholarships to girls pursuing a degree in STEM,” Lola said. “(Trimmer) Teagan O'Dell and Hazel Noel are interested in expanding our merchandise to include hats, and T-shirts, but this will only be possible if we can get into the farmers market due to the town’s regulations on our pricing.”
In other words, they plan on growing out of sidewalk sales so they can sell their products for more than the $10 currently permitted by town ordinance.
Moonbeam Girl is extraordinary, in that its conception, development an vision have been largely independent of adult influence.
“Moonbeam Girl has really always just been us girls, our parents have been supportive, but when we decided to execute our vision of Moonbeam Girl we used our own money as capital and we have been the ones designing, producing, and selling the bracelets,” Lola said. “Caroline Merritt and I went to town hall to learn about permits, taxes, and regulations, we also worked with Rex Lybrand to make the scholarship possible.”
It is likely that all the Moonbeam Girl parents concur with Caroline’s mother, Kathleen Merritt, whose admiration of their daughters’ business savvy and philanthropic inclination is succinct and glowing.
“These girls amaze me!”
