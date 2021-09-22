The contact tracing team members working for San Miguel County’s public health department take note of what we’re doing as a community. Through the process of interviewing those in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, they see how we’ve resumed normal activities, ramped up our social lives, and are attending events and gatherings. And that return to movement out of the house is close to pre-pandemic levels. Trouble is, there’s still a pandemic going on, and so officials are urging residents and visitors to be more aware of just how many people one comes into contact with in the course of a day.
“Our contact tracing team is working around the clock again documenting record numbers of close contacts that have to be informed of their exposure,” said contact tracing supervisor Amanda Baltzley in a weekend news release. “We have to remember that the pandemic is still far from over. There is work to be done and we must avoid unnecessary transmission, especially when thinking about family, friends and neighbors who are at-risk. Contact tracing is one of the many things public health is doing to curb preventable spread.”
The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 exacerbates the spread of the virus. And coupled with vigorous levels of human interaction, the county’s case counts have been consistently high.
“I would say, when we do look at our overall case trends and seven day case average, we're still in a pretty darn high disease burden across the county,” said county public health director Grace Franklin during her weekly presentation for the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday.
The county reported 30 new cases last week, most of them occurring in the more populated east end of the county. The major source of spread, Franklin told commissioners Lance Waring, Kris Holstrom and Hilary Cooper, is among those 18 and under.
“Our younger unvaccinated individuals are testing positive and spreading COVID,” Franklin said. “And then, once somebody in the household has tested positive for COVID, unless measures are taken very quickly, the likelihood of it spreading within the household is extremely high with adult in the household. There are a lot of families getting sick now.”
Public health officials continue to urge taking measures such as social distancing and good hand hygiene.
According to Saturday’s news release, “Social, workplace and travel exposures are the easiest to personally control. Paying attention to distancing, mask use and good hand hygiene are great ways to mitigate risks when engaging in these activities. Increased household spread has occurred with the introduction of the Delta variant. Limiting the number of people an infected person could expose is one of the most effective ways to reduce transmission.”
Franklin explained how best to limit exposure to others, particularly after attending a gathering or event.
“Since getting vaccinated, I’ve resumed more indoor activities with friends than I did throughout the pandemic. Having dinner, traveling or game nights with a larger social circle has been critical for my mental health and need for connection,” she said. “However, as the Delta variant has taken a foothold in the county, I’ve become more mindful of how many people I have close interactions with. Where possible, I try to keep activities outside, reschedule if someone’s not feeling well and try to limit larger group activities weekly. Risk accumulates, and I try to think of what impact I would make on other people’s lives if I was infected at one event before another event or work meeting. After a larger social outing, I work harder to distance myself and take other necessary precautions to minimize exposures to coworkers, friends, and neighbors. For example, I take meetings virtually or reformat my workspace to minimize contact.”
Statewide, trends seem to be plateauing as indicated in hospitalization numbers, incidence rates and infection rates, or how many people are infected by someone testing positive.
“The goal is to keep it below one, that's ideal,” Franklin said. “We've been fluctuating between 0.9 to 1.1 as an entire state for the last couple of weeks, which is encouraging. Approximately one in every 99 Coloradans is infectious with COVID. This number looked worse last week so that's also encouraging.”
Holstrom, noting the Sept. 30 expiration of the county’s indoor mask mandate, wondered where public health’s thinking on potentially extending it stood. The short answer, Franklin offered, is that it will be a data-driven decision.
“I would say, when we do look at our overall case trends and seven day case average, we're still in a pretty darn high disease burden across the county,” she said. “And we're definitely seeing the impacts of masks, and the spread of the virus in our school-age kids.”
Counties with high case rates are being scrutinized by the state, which has the power to step in and levy restrictions if local government is not vigilant enough, one factor in local officials issuing a mask mandate for the month of September.
“The state had contacted us and asked us to take mitigation strategies or they would step in and do them for us,” Cooper reminded her colleagues. “And the state just announced that they are starting a formal process of stepping in to counties that need those mitigation strategies. So we are still in that area and we are still under that recommendation by the state to continue with our mitigation strategies, of which we have one in place now. And unless those numbers drop significantly I would say that would be a top consideration that unless we see those numbers drop off considerably next week, we are still under that recommendation by the state.”
Last week’s positive cases as reported by the county, range in age from 66 to 6 years of age, with most of them displaying symptoms.
Complete information on vaccinations, testing and other metrics can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
