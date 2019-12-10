Anyone who counts themselves a fan of the free box knows to frequently check it out in the earliest days of January. Why? Because the cast-off ski and snowboard gear that holiday season visitors leave behind often ends up dumped there, making for free box finds that are the stuff of local legend.
Expensive, practically new gear, however, isn’t the only thing visitors are leaving behind in Telluride. They are also generating food waste and other trash — up to a ton per unit each week, according to an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) audit conducted recently at two local short-term rental units.
Working with the Southwest Institute for Resilience (SWIRL) and others, including Joanna Kanow of the Carbon Neutral Coalition, representatives from the EPA’s Region 8 office in Denver looked at the waste generated during one peak week last winter and a peak week this past summer by short-term rental units at the Manitou Lodge in Telluride and similar units at the Fairmont Franz Klammer Lodge in Mountain Village.
According to a report prepared by Kanow, waste characterization auditors manually sorted, into 22 different categories, all garbage that made it into the private dumpsters at the two properties, both of which volunteered to take part.
“A team of eight sorters categorized, by hand, every item that ended up in the trash and recycling dumpsters over two, seven-day spans,” Kanow wrote. “Auditors sorted, weighed and documented everything that was tossed out, down to the ‘schmutz’ that lived in the bottom of the dumpster. It was high-level dumpster diving.”
Kanow added in her report, “Of the almost 8,000 pounds of trash characterized, the report concluded that 34 percent of materials eligible for recycling service were instead thrown into the trash. Compostable materials were 41 percent of the total. Of that, 31 percent of the potentially compostable material was food waste. The final report concluded that 75 percent of materials found in the trash had the potential for diversion from landfill.”
According to Kanow, the next step of the EPA project will involve working with specific audiences, such as renters, housekeeping staff and property managers, to implement behavior changes, improve recycling efforts, and address recoverable foods and the need for composting, then following up with another study of the waste generated by the units.
“It’s hoped that the pilot interventions will be evaluated and shared with others to affect change throughout our region,” she wrote.
In the meantime, however, Kanow hasn’t waited to take action of her own.
The Down Valley resident manages a short-term rental and has worked to make the property, a single-family home on Columbia Avenue known as the Blue House, what might be the only zero-waste vacation rental available in the area.
In an interview with the Daily Planet, Kanow said she has done this by stocking the rental with plastics-free cleaning and laundry products, shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste, as well as compostable garbage bags, reusable shopping bags, and plastic-free food storage and other containers. There is also an option for food waste to be taken away and composted, and to have recoverable food distributed to those in need.
Kanow added that she is “working on getting it running on renewable energy” through the San Miguel Power Association’s Totally Green offset program.
What Kanow wants local property managers and housekeepers to know is that converting the Blue House to zero waste was surprisingly simple and inexpensive.
“It took me 20 minutes to order the right products,” she said. “It was so easy. I haven’t done the math yet, but at most it was a few dollars extra. I needed to buy all these things anyway, and I’d rather be putting the money toward something I believe in.”
She also encouraged anyone interested in making their own short-term rentals greener to get in touch.
“Please ask me how I did it,” Kanow said. “I am happy to share information and help you get your rental property to zero waste. It really is not very hard.”
In addition to spreading the word among locals who own, manage or maintain short-term rentals, Kanow also hopes to influence visitors. “I am hoping that my guests leave with a little education on how to live without making plastic waste and bring some of this behavior home with them.”
Increasing the environmental awareness of her guests also extends to a tweak to the traditional hospitality gift for short-term renters, which often consists of locally made treats or crafts. Kanow welcomes her guests with a kit made by a Ridgway-based business, Carry On! Ridgway Reuses, started by students who helped ban plastic bags in Ridgway.
“It includes all items you need to reduce your single-use plastic addiction when out and about, like a reusable water bottle, coffee mug, straw and napkin,” Kanow remarked. “This way, I can empower visitors to live like a local and be conscious about the environment while they are here. People who are coming to Telluride from around the world to see our most beautiful natural surroundings already have a connection to the environment. Maybe they will take a little bit of this home with them.”
Kanow praised the urgent action of internationally known activists like Greta Thunberg, as well as locals like Megan Ossola of the Butcher and the Baker and the Ophir Self-Reliance Committee, both of whom have started composting projects of their own, while local governments continue to study the issue.
“I don’t want to wait for a composting facility or a seminar,” she said. “There’s an urgency about this and I wanted to make a difference right here, right now.”
For more information, contact Kanow at carbonneutralcoalition@gmail.com.
