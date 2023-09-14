County supports the 'ultimate replacement of the gondola'

San Miguel County is poised to move forward with a draft intergovernmental agreement for planning the replacement of the current gondola with a new gondola system.
The Daily Planet previously reported the Gondola Leadership Committee reached a consensus in 2022 to pursue replacing the gondola system, which is favored as a less costly option than updating the current system.
Elected officials from the Town of Telluride, Town of Mountain Village and San Miguel County have been participating in committee and manager meetings to share and review information, said county manager Mike Bordogna, along with other stakeholders and town and county managers.
Bordogna spoke on Wednesday during a work session for the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners.
A potential executive session was on the agenda for talking about the draft intergovernmental agreement.
Also present at the meeting with Bordogna were Miles Graham, a consultant working on the governance process, and David Averill from the San Miguel Authority of Regional Transportation (SMART). SMART’s board passed a resolution earlier this year with the intention to take a lead role in the ongoing gondola planning process. Bordogna said on Wednesday, “the decision has already been made that SMART will be in charge of the process and will be the overseer of any future gondola operations.”
Commissioners didn’t close the meeting for an executive session but rather continued the discussion in open meeting with an introduction regarding a potential intergovernmental agreement.
Bordogna explained in his brief introduction that Wednesday’s work session was a discussion “about a proposed intergovernmental agreement for the planning operations that will be occurring for the next two years to get us to a potential ballot measure and/or other grant opportunities” for the “the ultimate replacement of the gondola as well as continued operations of the gondola post-2027.”
The draft IGA intergovernmental agreement “would have specific funding amounts tied to it, which are being requested from the county,” Bordogna said. “We’ve been in as an equal player with the other entities financially thus far and have had an equal say at the table, which I think has been important for the constituents of the county… a significant number of our residents that may not live in Telluride or Mountain Village, but have a use of, and need of and benefit from the gondola — which is why the county has remained at the table as an equal partner up till now.”
He said he didn’t want to “steal anyone’s thunder” and promptly turned over the mic to Graham, who was prepared with a slideshow titled, “Project Development IGA: Informational Process and Timeline for Finalization.”
Graham said the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for gondola planning “is really going to be focused on just this coming year, with updates made and adjustments incorporated into the process as needed, but essentially the purpose of the project development IGA is going to be developing cost-sharing arrangement for the planning process.”
“As we move forward into some of the more detailed design, it’s going to continue to be revisited, and more so on an annual basis, but as of now, there are four partners with equal cost, share and equal decision making authority in the proposed IGA document,” Graham said.
The four partners include “the Mountain Village entity, which is a consolidation of the Town of Mountain Village and the Telluride Mountain Village Homeowners’ Association with one entity as a consolidated funding partner and voting block there,” he explained, with San Miguel County, the Town of Telluride and Telski.
Graham’s presentation continued with some details about the next steps in the timeline.
He hopes to see a draft IGA presented at the county commissioner’s October work session and considered at its next regular meeting on Oct. 18; presented to the Town of Mountain Village on Oct. 19; and on Oct. 24 for the Town of Telluride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.