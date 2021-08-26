The Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee held kick-off meetings Wednesday afternoon with the contractors and architects who will be working on the town’s impending affordable housing projects at the Voodoo Lounge lot and Phase 2A of the Virginia Placer project.
While details weren’t discussed in depth during the meeting, subcommittee members did talk about certain components they’d like to see incorporated in each project.
The Voodoo lot, which sits a the corner of East Pacific Avenue and South Willow Street, is anticipated feature 25-35 housing units and a commercial space on the ground floor. The lot will also be the future home of the Free Box, as officials previously discussed and decided on the new location this year.
Todd Kennedy of CCY Architects, which is working on the project along with Shaw Construction, asked everyone what their “definition of success” for the Voodoo project.
“I want to get as many housing units that are still livable and parkable on the area as possible, and I want versatile commercial space downstairs that can accommodate different kinds of commercial, depending on changes throughout the years,” said Geneva Shaunette, housing subcommittee member. “And when it’s done, I want it to be done. With these big projects sometimes things slip through the cracks. I want to be really on top of things that we throw out and commit to in the beginning actually staying on the top of everyone’s mind through the end, so when people move in they’re psyched on it and there’s not things missing. And it’s downtown so it needs to look awesome.”
The other subcommittee members, who are all on Telluride Town Council, agreed with Shaunette.
“It’s got to be part of downtown and that means it has to fit within the community. It can’t be just housing, it can’t be focused on the commercial. It’s got to fit in to the community,” Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown said. “ … We have a five-pound bag worth of land here, and we have at least 10 pounds of things we’d like to do with it. Balancing that out, but making it livable in the east end of the commercial core is really critical. If we have to adjust some of these ideas to make things work, that’s OK with me.”
Mayor DeLanie Young mentioned a new Free Box, which will be a big part of future discussions, as there are also two historical structures on the lot that need to be taken into consideration.
“The Free Box is supposed to find a permanent home here, which creates a whole different set of adjacent use and livability questions,” she said.
Kennedy appreciated the initial discussion and told the subcommittee the team will continue to talk with officials and incorporate feedback in creating a “great project.”
Similarly, representatives from 2757 Architects and Allison Construction, both of which will be working on Phase 2A of the Virginia Placer project, heard similar input from officials.
The project will feature eight to 12 housing units, as well as on-site parking, with a focus of housing on-call first responders or town staff.
The position of the new project is between the current Virginia Placer building and the town’s public works headquarters. There were questions about the overall size of the project’s footprint and whether or not it can be expanded or split into two buildings.
“I think so in a three-story type of configuration,” town program director Lance McDonald said, adding that the first level of the project would be parking, while the two upper levels would feature the housing units.
He explained that there’s not much wiggle room in terms of the placement, given that it’s abutting a wetlands, and it must be clear of a nearby debris path on one side, while the other is the public works area.
“We have finite land that we can develop, and even though there’s plants and shrubs and wetlands there, if we could use more of the space, I think we should because we are surrounded by acres and acres of acres of forest,” Shaunette said. “If we’re going to build here and want to get 20 or 30 more feet in every direction, I’m totally fine with that. Cut the trees down. I know, never thought I’d say that.”
Telluride Housing Director Melanie Wasserman suggested a new maintenance shop should be built on the property as well. Adequate parking was also discussed.
“We need units. I fully appreciate all of what you said, but we need units, too,” Young said in response to Wasserman. “If we have to expand the footprint or alter it in some way to make everything work, that’s going to be really crucial, I think.”
Definitive timelines for both projects have not been announced yet, but officials did agree that they should build as many housing units as possible across the two projects.
