The Sunnyside Project Committee, which is comprised of San Miguel County and Telluride officials, met Monday afternoon to discuss several aspects of the new affordable housing project, which is a partnership between the county and town.
Rental rates and the lottery process, among other project-related matters, were the main points of consideration, as the committee ultimately agreed to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners, Town Council and Telluride Housing Authority on each. Both governmental entities will consider the recommendations before final approval.
“This is the recommendation that the committee would make to the BOCC, council and the Telluride Housing Authority regarding the items that they have requested come back to them prior to the lottery for the project,” town program director Lance McDonald explained before introducing each agenda item.
The proposed range of rent for the project — which will consist of 30 rental units, including townhomes, an apartment building and tiny homes (a mixture of one-to-four-bedroom units) — is $1,198 (four one-bedroom units) to $2,565 (three four-bedroom units). Rents include all utilities except 75 percent of water, sewage and trash. Occupants will also be responsible for cable and internet.
The town and the county will also reserve two units each, which may be used to house employees, and there will be a four-bedroom unit reserved for an in-home day care facility. The target Area Median Income (AMI) will be between 80-200 percent.
“We use the AMI as a target, but we also use our own judgement and awareness of what people make and how much money they have as a way of indicating what we think is affordable for rent,” Telluride Council Member Adrienne Christy said.
Officials previously announced the expected completion date is summer or fall of this year.
“The committee anticipates initiating the application and lottery process on or after May 15. The application period will be open for four to six weeks. The county and the town are committed to widely advertising the application process,” according to a recent joint news release.
The official dates of the lottery weren’t further discussed Monday, but officials did make recommendations regarding the process, mainly that applications will be one per household and not per individual living within a household, and everyone seeking a multi-room unit would have to enter as a household and establish the household prior to applying. They could show preference for two sizes of unit on the application, too.
“Whoever wants to apply and enter this lottery will establish their household, whether it’s them as an individual or them with two roommates or them with their family, prior to the lottery,” Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young added.
Each household or individual may receive additional entries based on a weighted points system similar to prior affordable housing lotteries. Hours and years worked within the Telluride R-1 School District and attending or graduating from Telluride High School or Telluride Mountain School carrying different point totals. Five points equals one additional entry. Households can receive up to four additional entries, while individuals can receive three, based on the proposed points system.
“It’s all very philosophical, and we go down this rabbit hole every time we talk about this,” Young said.
The development is also designed to a Net-Zero energy standard, with onsite solar oﬀsetting the project’s annual energy use. There will be no natural gas connection to the site. The design and build team is tracking the development’s carbon footprint. The carbon calculator was funded in part by Colorado’s Department of Local Aﬀairs.
The county-owned, four-acre parcel was annexed to the town in enabling access to sewer and water, and to utilize town’s onsite development expertise. The town will also manage zoning, cash subsidies and fee waivers.
