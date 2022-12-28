Restoration work on buildings across the Schmid Family Ranch property continues, as efforts to save six structures began a year ago. Since then, four of the buildings have been completed, while two still remain on the Upper Ranch — the cow and horse barns.
“This summer we completed the first four late 1800’s buildings: the historic barn, forge, granary, and old shop,” a letter to donors explained. “All four buildings now have new concrete footers, new structural members, the ‘first ever’ flooring, and siding repairs that will easily give them another hundred years of life! And the restoration was carefully done to maintain the historic character of the buildings. Next time you’re around come see the good work that you made possible.”
Syd Schmid personally cut down 68 trees on the ranch and ran them through
the property’s historic sawmill to replace the logs and create the planking for the historic barn floor, according to Mark Shambaugh, the local professional engineer leading the project.
Beyond the new concrete footers for each building, (they never had any foundations, except for piles of stone) all the buildings had new
structural members installed, siding, repairs, roof, repairs and the first ever
flooring of concrete in the three smaller buildings, and as you can see from the
photo, beautiful, spruce planking in the large historic barn, which is the most
photographed on the Western Slope,” he added. “These buildings are now stabilized to survive another 100 years, and we retain the historic term and character of the historic buildings. Plus, 2022 was the 140th anniversary of the ranch. A special barn dance, fall fest for community families, and an
old fashion, Christmas party with sleigh rides and wreath-making were held to
celebrate the 140th.”
The Schmid Family Ranch is one of the area’s most iconic properties. Built across 900 acres on Wilson Mesa, the state-designated Centennial Farm is listed on both the Colorado and San Miguel County historic registers, and continues to be owned and operated by the Schmid family, now six generations on, as a working ranch.
But 140 years means a lot of wear and tear, and the 23 remaining buildings have needed upkeep over the years.
“Six of the most historic buildings from the 1800s period of significance are in peril of not even surviving through one or two more harsh winters,” the parties behind the restoration previously shared. “Thirteen community organizations utilize the Ranch for various educational and recreational events and are helping to raise matching funds. The family ranching operation provides for only basic means of keeping the Ranch operating with no excess funds for restoration or hired ranch hands.”
Shambaugh has shared that previous efforts have been more of a Band-Aid than anything, but the current stabilization project would be more permanent.
“This will be a forever fix, rather than a Band-Aid,” he previously told the Daily Planet.
The next phase of the project will cost approximately $250,000. The ranch has hosted several fundraising events throughout the year. The next one will be a Feb. 11 Emily Scott Robinson concert at the Sheridan Opera House. Donations can also be made at any time.
“If we can raise the additional $250,000 required to stabilize the last two historic early 1900s buildings — the iconic cow and horse barns at the Upper Ranch — we will finish those two next summer,” the letter read. “We’re hopeful perhaps you could share this letter with others as generous as you, who regard the saving of history on the Mesa, which was so crucial to the Telluride mining era, important enough to join the other donors and make a tax-deductible contribution. There will be 2500 community members and their guests using the ranch this year, including the Telluride High School classes for educational purposes, the Telluride Academy, and 4 nonprofit organizations.”
Checks can be made out to the San Miguel Conservation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, reference Schmid Ranch Buildings, at P.O. Box 2466, Telluride, CO, 81435. Call 970-728-1539 for more information on how to support the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.