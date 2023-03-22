Officials remind property owners to mitigate wildfire risk

The West Region Wildfire Council is continuing to support Telluride and the surrounding communities with wildfire prevention assessments and is urging property owners to take action.
West Region Wildfire Council Executive Director Jamie Gomez, as well as partnership and collaboration director Leigh Robertson, presented to the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at its work session Wednesday afternoon. The BOCC also heard an update from the council about its annual report for 2022.
“We were established in 2007 as an effort to support different counties and help them to implement plans to mitigate the threats of wildfires,” Robertson said. “At first we got to work with community wildfire protection plans. And then we started actually implementing actions in the plans.”
West Region Wildfire Council works on projects, and securing grant funding, with counties, cities and towns and agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Foundation and the Colorado State Forest Service.
“Our mission is increasing resilience to wildfire in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties,” Robertson said.
West Region Wildfire Council also works with the Division of Fire Protection Control, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Plus, there is work being done with the Colorado West Land Trust to help with conservation and mitigation work.
Colorado’s Hayman and Burn Canyon fires in 2002, which scorched over 130,000 acres and 30,000 acres, respectively, have inspired Robertson to help with expanding wildfire protection efforts.
In recent wildfires, Robertson pointed out the 2019 Cow Creek Fire, which burned about 850 acres in the Ridgway area.
“It’s just a matter of time before there’s another big one,” Robertson said. “There’s a lot of information to share with people on how they can reduce their wildfire risk.”
Some of the information shared by West Region Wildfire Council includes what steps property owners can take to help emergency personnel respond quickly to any reported fires, such as posting reflective address signs that are not flammable.
“We get calls from homeowners associations, and they want us to come back and assess their community. So we do that, we provide site visits, rapid wildfire risk assessments and community plans,” Robertson said. “And then we also work at that smaller personal skill level working with individual homeowners and landowners … on how they can reduce their risk.”
Access is also another step landowners can take to ensure a quick response to wildfires.
“Are there two or more roads in and out to the house?” Robertson said. “Is the driveway wide enough for them to get out and try to get in safely?”
Robertson said assessing roofing and building materials can also help reduce fire risk. Locating combustible materials around the exterior of buildings and assessing the location of nearby dangerous topography, such as dry canyons, can aid in preventing how far and wide a fire spreads.
Individual home assessments can entail an hour-long meeting with a staff member from West Region Wildfire Council who visits the property to talk about the different aspects and potential risks associated with the area. As an example, Robertson said the visit could be to a home with a stone exterior, but has an adjacent wooden deck.
Gomez, the executive director, told the BOCC the website for the council is being updated in 2023 and more information will be posted soon.
The work is growing, and the council is hiring two new staff members to its vegetation management and forestry program, a new GIS specialist, and a new program assistant, Gomez said.
In the 2022 report, Gomez wrote the new staff members will help “provide much-needed capacity for us to advance our important work.”
“Proactively addressing the wildfire issue so that our communities, ecosystems and watersheds are more resilient to wildfire is what this organization is all about, and I remain honored and grateful to be a part of its continued success,” Gomez said.
Visit cowildfire.org for more information about the council and its local efforts to prevent fires.
